To the editor:
It's Bike Week in New Hampshire and already since Thursday past, I have been hearing the drone and sometimes the roar of the infernal machines. It will be populated by those who believe it their patriotic duty to shun wearing a mask and to avoid social-distancing.
The officials in Laconia, the epicenter of the event, and state law enforcement are promising a controlled and safe week. Are you kidding, man? It will be, as usual, the raucous, riotous, drunken and violent event that it always has been. A few rapes, a shooting or two and maybe a stabbing.
I don't know why anthropologists travel to the jungles of Brazil or Indonesia to study primitive indigenous peoples when we have our own barbarians right here.
Robert Kruszyna
Randolph
