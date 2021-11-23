To the editor:
With the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have shown they are on the side of rural Granite Staters.
This bill works to solve long overdue problems that have plagued the North Country and our rural communities for years. It’s our homes and small businesses that have the least reliable access to affordable high-speed internet, our roads and bridges that have fallen into the most disrepair, and our towns that are most at risk for power outages in storms.
Now, thanks to the leadership of Sen. Shaheen and Sen. Hassan, this bill will modernize our economy, create jobs, and give our rural communities the investment and the support they need.
Too often, our rural communities have been left behind by politicians in Concord or Washington, but our Congressional delegation listened to what we had to say, worked hard to make our voices were heard, and gave us a seat at the table in the negotiations in Washington.
The next steps will likely involve our local politicians’ work in prioritizing and bringing forth proposals for funding. Let’s be sure to elect and offer support to those with a strong vision for responsible governance aligned toward the common good.
Richard Umiker
Randolph
