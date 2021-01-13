To the editor:
As a physician who has practiced medicine for over 40 years, it was initially fascinating, but subsequently horrifying, to witness the global COVID-19 pandemic unfold. The virus has affected the entire world, and especially the residents of long term care facilities, who in the USA represent 1 percent of total infections, but 37 percent of deaths. This is particularly true in New Hampshire, which leads all states in the nation in percentage of deaths in long term care facilities (LTCF) — a whopping 75 percent. These folks are vulnerable!
With the rollout of the vaccines, the expectation was that people in the first phase (1a) would be vaccinated in short order. The 1a group includes high risk health care workers, first responders, and residents of long term care facilities and assisted living facilities.
Although the hospitals have done a good job of inoculating their staffs, LTCF vaccination rates are lagging significantly. Of 23,400 doses distributed in New Hampshire, only 7,283 have been administered (as of Jan. 8, State of New Hampshire data). Comparatively, hospital numbers are 27,115 distributed, 21,144 given.
The slow rate of inoculation at LTCF in NH is worrisome, and even shameful, given the high rate of mortality, and the ongoing outbreaks in these facilities.
The program to vaccinate LTCF is not state run; it is managed by the federal government in conjunction with pharmacies (CVS and Wal- greens). Teams of pharmacists visit the LTCF and give the shots. The state “monitors” the program “to ensure completion.”
Although the State of New Hampshire is not directly responsible for administering the LTCF vaccination program, it does bear responsibility for those residents, and should be able to do more than just monitor the situation. Pressure should be applied, help offered, and it may require a boost in personnel.
Veering somewhat from this topic, it is worthwhile looking at the plan for New Hampshire vaccination “NH COVID-19 Allocation Plan,” at nh/gov/covid-19, under vaccination information, dated Jan. 5. The next group 1b (75 and older, medically vulnerable-defined on the schema-plus others) will be offered vaccines later in January. Preregistration is currently suggested for the 1a group to schedule an appointment to vaccinate. To date, there is no information on the site regarding the preregistration form, nor where the vaccines will be administered.
Giving the vaccine in an orderly manner according to risk groups appears to be logical and thoughtful. Opening up the vaccines to first come first serve basis has and will cause pandemonium and inequities.
As noted, another issue is where the vaccines will be administered. The state is urging medical practices (as well as pharmacies and urgent care centers) to become CV-19 providers. Medical practices in particular can play an important role because they can prioritize their patients. The state currently has 13 fixed vaccination sites, though none in Coös County.
Vaccinations have rolled out slowly, but hopefully will gain steam over the next several weeks. Supply of the vaccines may become the major bottleneck. NH rates of vaccination have improved over the last week (3.08/100). The US National average is 2.1/100; West Virginia is 4.87/100 (CDC, Jan. 8). Still a very long way to go to 70/100! We can do better- NH has always had a great track record administering vaccines. Taking care of the LTCF residents should be our first priority.
Pancras van der Laan, MD
Lancaster
