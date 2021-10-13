To the editor:
Dear residents, family and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
The Public Health Lab has reported to us that they have identified trends in their COVID-19 testing process that has led to their reprocessing our specimen samples from Oct. 7. The Public Health Department has determined that our employee who was previously reported as positive on Oct. 7, is negative for COVID-19. They will be correcting their previously reported data and statistics.
We anticipate test results from this week’s testing will slowly start coming in throughout the day tomorrow. If all results are negative and the Public Health Department clears us of outbreak status, we will resume group activities and social visits on Oct. 15 for third floor residents.
We continue with all previously reported infection prevention and control measures.
If you have any resident health related questions, please call and speak with the Nursing Supervisor on duty:
• Second Floor, at Extension 2019
• Third Floor, at Extension 2020
To schedule an appointment to visit a resident, please call:
• Social Services for Compassionate Care Visits, at Extension 2017, or
• Cindy for Social Visits, at extension 2016
Jane Ryan, Resident Accounts, will be retiring toward the end of this year, in mid-December. She is currently training Angela Clark to take over her responsibilities. While we are saddened to think of Jane leaving our work family, we are happy for her to be able to start her next journey into retirement. Should you need to reach Jane and/or Angela, their extension is 2010.
If you have any vaccine related questions, please call Connie Croteau, RN, Director of Quality, at Extension 2030.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home
Berlin
