To the editor:
Dear residents, families and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
We have four symptomatic employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 using rapid, point-of-care, testing. These employees are believed to have contracted their illness from the same source in the community.
Specimens are being collected from employees through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Those who do not test will not be allowed to work until they provide us with a negative test. All of the resident specimens have been collected.
We will continue testing all staff and residents regardless of vaccination status until there are no new positives for at least two consecutive weeks.
We are required to cancel all resident group activities and social visits until further notice. If you would like to schedule a Zoom or video chat, please call Diane Booth's office at (603) 752-2343, Ext. 2022.
All compassionate care visits will continue as scheduled. If you would like to schedule a compassionate care visit, please call Candice Santy's office at (603) 752-2343, Ext. 2017.
We continue with all the same infection-control and prevention interventions as previously reported.
Please call and speak with the Nursing Supervisor if you have any questions and they will be able to connect you with the best person to help you. As always, please feel free to call my cell phone at your convenience.
I will be sending out additional email updates with any new information at least weekly. If we should have any new positive results, I will update you as soon as possible and before 5 p.m. the next day.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.