To the editor:
I have found out that the COVID outbreak at the federal prison that has so far infected eight people, started due to the reopening of inmate visitation at the prison camp. There are nursing homes in this state that haven’t allowed visitations for families, yet here the administration at the federal prison in Berlin thought it was a great idea to open visitation at the camp. In turn, they have started an outbreak at the federal prison in Berlin that affects all of us in Coos County.
The magic number for shutting our schools down in Coos County is 15. The poor management at that prison is going to single-handedly push us back into lockdown. Kids, including my own, will now be forced to go back to remote learning. The irresponsible actions and poor management of that prison has negative effects on a community that they are supposed to be a part of. Please write to your representatives, and ask them to put a moratorium on all inmate visitation and inmate prison transfers until we are through with this virus. Communities cannot afford to let our lives depend on whether or not a prison will be managed properly. This current outbreak is further evidence that our federal prison in Berlin is not managed properly. Think about the workers and inmates there, who are having their lives played with like it’s a game.
James 4:17 states: “So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.”
Kevin Murphy
Berlin
