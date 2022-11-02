To the editor:

I am voting for Edith Tucker for N.H. State Senator, District 1. I urge you to vote for her as well. Ms. Tucker ticks all of the boxes in my list of policy issues but one in particular stands out: Her literature states that she supports and will fight for, “maintaining women’s access to quality, affordable reproductive health care.” Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year, the question of who is in charge of women’s bodies and their decisions about their bodies in this country, sadly, is unclear.

