I am voting for Edith Tucker for N.H. State Senator, District 1. I urge you to vote for her as well. Ms. Tucker ticks all of the boxes in my list of policy issues but one in particular stands out: Her literature states that she supports and will fight for, “maintaining women’s access to quality, affordable reproductive health care.” Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year, the question of who is in charge of women’s bodies and their decisions about their bodies in this country, sadly, is unclear.
Edith Tucker’s opponent in the race for the State Senate seat is Carrie Gendreau. According to the Caledonian Record (9-6-22), “Republican Carrie Gendreau of Littleton is pro-life.” Asked to explain her position on abortion, Gendreau explained that she believes “in the sanctity of life.” And she continued, “Right now the state has decided that a woman can get an abortion at up to 24 weeks. Until [legislative changes are proposed] the law is the law. In the meantime, if we could continue to change hearts and thinking…”
I find the last part of Ms. Gendreau’s quote chilling and frightening. Given the chance, I fear that Ms. Gendreau would gladly vote for a complete ban on abortion in New Hampshire. I am a part of a generation of women (old!) who remember well life before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 decided in Roe v. Wade that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides a fundamental "right to privacy,” which protects a pregnant woman's right to an abortion. What I remember vividly of those times was that back alleys and wire coat hangers were associated with trying to obtain an abortion. I also remember that women of means had a much better chance of obtaining a safe and even legal abortion than women without the ability to pay for the procedure. We must elect Edith Tucker to the N.H. State Senate. We cannot allow Ms. Gendreau’s idea of “changing hearts and thinking” to become a reality.
And, finally, by the way, Edith Tucker never voted for an income tax. SB 1 mentioned on the sign relates to medical and family leave. Not one mention of income tax in the whole bill. It is shocking that given the chance at the Candidates Night held in Bethlehem this week, Ms. Gendreau refused to acknowledge this distortion of Tucker's record and claimed she could do nothing to remove the defamatory signs around town.
