To the editor:
I had the distinct pleasure of serving in the N.H. State Senate for 10 years representing the North Country. In six of those years I served with then State Sen. Joe Kenney from District 3. Today, I wholeheartedly endorse him for N.H. Executive Council District 1, in the tradition of Ray Burton.
Joe always worked for the North Country while serving as a N.H. State Senator and Executive Councilor. In one of his years as a state senator, I remember him being called to active duty in the Marine Corps to serve his nation in Baghdad, Iraq.
He was often heard directing constituent service to help people while he was away. Whether serving his state or nation, Joe has always been there for us.
Many times, if I needed a vote for the North Country in the Senate, he was there for us. He was there for us when Ray Burton passed away and he stepped right in to do the work of Executive Council District 1.
He is well-respected in Concord, works well with his commissioners and knows the state budget. If there is a problem for you, Joe will work on it.
It’s time for the North Country to get its strong voice back in Concord, that’s why I am voting for Joe Kenney as our Executive Councilor, and I hope you will too on Nov. 3.
Former State Sen. John Gallus
Berlin
