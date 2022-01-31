Pass the Access to Abortion-care Act! I am tired of the uncertainty regarding Granite Stater’s bodily autonomy and freedom to make decisions about their reproductive health. Healthcare decisions should be a personal discussion with one’s chosen medical provider. Government should not intrude itself into such personal matters.
If Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that guaranteed abortion rights falls, 26 states are already preparing to ban abortion immediately.
The Supreme Court did not block enforcement of Texas’ six-week abortion ban and it is likely that they will side with Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. These attacks remind me that the threat to the constitutional right to an abortion has never been greater across the country and here in New Hampshire, because of Governor Sununu’s recent abortion ban.
Granite Staters overwhelmingly support abortion access, and our state lawmakers have a long bipartisan tradition of protecting reproductive rights. However, the increased state and federal attacks have me worried that Granite Staters won’t have proactive legal protections in place for the right to have an abortion in the future. We need a New Hampshire resolution so that Granite Staters have access to safe legal abortion regardless of what happens nationally.
The Access to Abortion-care Act would put abortion rights into statute in New Hampshire. This bill provides critical protections to ensure that women and families can work with their doctors to get the health care they need in most situations - without changing any current New Hampshire abortion laws.
I am urging the New Hampshire Legislature to vote in support of the Access to Abortion-care Act and I encourage you to do the same!
