To the editor:
I think it is sad that Berlin didn't put the U.S. flags on Main Street for the 4th of July. In fact, they didn't on Memorial Day either.
That is a slap in the face to all veterans and those we have lost in wars.
I know we have flags to put out. They had them before. Someone is not doing the job or just does not care.
Henry Fortin
Berlin
