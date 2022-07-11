To the editor:
In my youth, I had the privilege of interning, via ride alongs, with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit.
When not on patrol, I would often sit at their department headquarters pouring through the “death books” of crime scene/homicide photos.
There were photo albums with page after page of Polaroid snapshots of every type of human demise imaginable.
It is one thing to witness the death of adults, but it was the various ways adults inflict their disregard for the lives of children that was the most chilling. My eyes were filled with visions of scaldings, drownings, beatings and willful starvation from the confines of a closet.
It was a horrific grounding for a young, optimistic, compassionate mind.
My final exam: a medical examination of a murder victim who was bludgeoned to death by her boyfriend. I remember having to take her fingerprints like it was yesterday. Her beautifully smooth skin, healthy nails. The difficulty I had removing her nightgown, having to slip the silky sheath over her mess of a head, feeling I was doing so without her permission.
I was reassured by the detective who had taken me under his wing that I was her last, best hope of convicting the man who performed this erroneous, deadly deed. With this acknowledgment, I persisted. Forever changed.
America needs to have a “come to Jesus” moment by laying its eyes on the crime scene photos from Tops Friendly Market, Uvalde Elementary and Highland Park’s Main St.
It is time for those who deny their personal culpability to witness the pig pile of body parts that they contribute to via their social media rhetoric and their support of a former president who is the intelligence equivalent of six fireflies floating in a Mason jar.
Entitlement is a mental illness that is a red sting, drawing together the gunmen, the basis of Trumpism and the members of a “woe is me” generation of affluence.
They need a wake up call to shake them from their perpetual state of apathy and their failure to see beyond themselves. They need to witness the “American Carnage” they unleashed upon our nation by elevating a witless carnival barker to a position of power, leading to an attempted overthrow of our government and electoral process, based on a bold-faced lie. A lie that should be erased as effortlessly as the victims of a mass shooting.
Yet, the shrapnel of fallacies are embedded in our vitals as deeply as our soft tissue will allow. It is time to shed light on the darkness. It is said that a photo is worth a thousand words and an image leaves a lifelong impression.
Do not avert your eyes from the reality of the victims of our inability to reckon with our own broken moral compass. We cannot support forced pregnancies only to have forced abortions of live children and adults who simply want to live their lives without the fear of marching bands, floats and fire trucks.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
