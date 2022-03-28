To the editor:
America’s behavior continues to baffle me. I recently took a trip back to my roots and was astounded by the change in our nation by leaving my quiet, New England comfort zone. I landed in St. Louis and traveled into the deep state of Southern Missouri.
On the way, I shuttled through tiny towns with more churches than homes, more gun shops and liquor stores than shoe stores and clothing stores, segregated smoking in restaurants (still?), and a constant remembrance of the “war of Northern aggression.”
There were signs on lawns indicating who was not welcome and who was: “No police, No Jews,” “Let’s Go Brandan” (yes, misspelled), and “No Socialish, No Communism” (English is a second language now).
There were signs indicating that if you were not white, you best be out of town before the sun sets. The idea of “sunset laws” may be a new concept for you, but it is not for me. It is as old as the hills, and as I passed these epithets of critical race theory, I hoped for a modern glacier of thought to grind those hills down to a pulp.
I witnessed store windows with Trump flags proudly displayed, alienating half their customer base. Business and politics are a miserable cocktail. I once placed “Welcome, Ron Paul” on my sign outside of my downtown store, and the amount of ire I caught was enough to leave a permanent mark on my conscience.
But these days, business owners live in a state of hatriotic euphoria, tied off, with a needle permanently lodged in their veins. I pondered the ridiculousness of a black doll, swaddled in burlap with the appearance of a homeless person, sitting in a window, tagged with a note “the real Obama.” #smdh.
Dispersed in between frayed American flags were what I refer to as “combo flags:” half confederate, half Union Jack. Apparently, America is bi-polar. I can only assume these prideful parodies were purchased at the local Walmart, with “Made in China” firmly printed on the back of the package.
Walmart, our largest provider of consumer goods and generally the only retailer within 30 miles, who incidentally has decided not to honor the sacrifice, by not honoring TRICARE, the health insurance of the U.S. military. Thankfully, the corner drug store would be happy to help (if one still exists).
I had the privilege of touring the new Missouri National Guard Memorial in Perryville, Mo., with an exact replica of the Vietnam War of Remembrance. I found my dad’s friend who was killed in action and solemnly ran my fingers across his etched name upon the wall. My dad’s number was never called. I wholeheartedly thank the Lord for this grace. He would not have survived.
That does not stop the reverent from paying homage to those whose numbers were called and made the greatest sacrifice, in a war that stole an entire generation from our nation.
In the midst of this moment of homage, I conversed with the gentleman overseeing the military exhibits in the museum attached to the memorial. He brought up that he was in OCS with former Secretary of State, John Kerry. He made a disparaging remark. I did not bite, but I was saddened that those who served would backstab a brother in arms, who did not use “bone spurs” as reasoning to not put his life on the line for another.
No level of chicken and dumplings is going to make this wave of woe palatable. I loved going “home” after two years of living in a pandemic bubble, but as “rebellious” as I am, I could not wait to get back to my non-secular, Yankee hollah’ in the North Country.
Elizabeth Ruediger
Dummer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.