To the editor:
I have been a resident of the North Country for more than three decades, since I moved north after school and started working for the Mount Washington Observatory. For the last three years, I have had the good fortune to work overseas, in Europe, for a travel company.
During that time, I have come to make a number of friends who work in a variety of international governmental and non-profit capacities, primary in Geneva, Switzerland — a hub for those kinds of posts.
During this presidential campaign, I have watched as President Trump has said that America is now perceived as stronger overseas.
Well, not in my experience.
Here is what people think on this side of the Atlantic. The United States, having pulled out of various international agreements (for example, the Paris Climate Accord) or denigrated and cut its contribution for others (for example, the World Health Organization), has simply turned its back and walked away from engaging with other world players.
Does that make American great again? Far from it. We’re out of the game. The United States no longer has a seat at those tables. And when that happens, that work doesn’t suddenly end. It goes on, and we, as American citizens have no one representing our interests. That’s our loss. American’s not more respected. Rather, we’re flat out AWOL.
Where the United States has stayed in but threatened an organization’s stability by trying slash its contributions, leaders here speak in the newspapers about how the United States is a threat to much-needed international coordination and cooperation. And you’d be hard pressed to argue otherwise. Our 70-year membership in NATO is just such an example.
That’s both America’s and the world’s loss. Since World War II, the United States has been the leader of the free world, at the head of those seats of power. The world has benefited, and so too has the United States.
Now those seats are vacant. Who will fill them — Russia’s Vladimir Putin? Some other leader eager to grab more power?
Who among us thinks that makes us stronger?
Doug Mayer
Randolph/Chamonix, France
