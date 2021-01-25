To the editor:
This Thursday, Jan 28, the Planning Board votes on whether or not to accept the Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals Site Plan for review, detailing Northeast Rental’s intent to buy the former Burger King. Northeast Rentals is proposing to rent 175 4-seater UTVs rentals from this Main Street property. This is a two step process — first the Planning Board has to vote to accept the plan and then there will be a public hearing. An impact study is needed if the planning board is to seriously consider this site plan. Please contact the board and ask that the board require an impact analysis for this application.
By comparison, Northeast Rentals’ other Main Street site, next to Ed Fenn Elementary School, had applied to have 48 ATVs on site. The impact this alone has had on our town’s quality of life in the last year has been significant. Northeast Rentals is asking for a 264.5 percent increase in the number of UTVs that will be parked and driven to and from on our Main St. than they currently have.
A 264.5 percent increase in additional cars, traffic, congestion, noise, and problems in addition to what they already have. I cannot imagine the toll that will take on our town; an impact analysis will offer a preview of what is to come.
Our Master plan, Zoning laws and noise ordinance have already all been ignored, neighborhoods have lost their quality of life, neighbors have been harassed, the police have been over extended, our town has become less walkable and more noisy, our town coffers have been depleted with no replacement of lost funds, Northeast Rentals have not honored their last site plan and have been talked to by the police and the town manager a number of times to address concerns, and environmental factors were not even considered.
If you are concerned about how this business ... 175 UTVs and associated cars and patrons that will need parking on Main Street ... will impact the livability, walkability, and quality of our town and want the Planning Board to seriously consider the multiple impacts this business will have, please write a letter to the Planning Board asking that the board request an impact analysis as part of the site plan review application. If ever a site plan needed an impact analysis it is now.
Town officials need to take these processes seriously. If they had, we wouldn’t have the continued issues we have on Lancaster Road, we wouldn’t have lost $100,000 and counting of town money in ongoing litigation, and more importantly we would have come up with a plan that allowed business to grow without destroying neighborhoods and the quality of life of our town. We need a thoughtful and focused approach that honors our town’s Master Plan and doesn’t create more problems.
If you can attend the virtual meeting on Thursday, please do speak up. If you are unable, please email Michelle Lutz & cc: Denise Vallee mlutz@gorhamnh.org and ask that your letters be forwarded to the entire board and read into the record if you are unable to attend and speak directly to the board on Thursday. townmgr@gorhamnh.org
Deidre Blair
Gorham
