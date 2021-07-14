To the editor:
In the ancient parable, “The Blind Men and the Elephant,” each blind man feels a different part of the elephant’s body such as the one at the side who exclaims,“The elephant is very like a wall!” or the one at the tail who declares, “The elephant is very like a rope!” Based on their limited experiences, their ideas of the beast are hugely different from each other. They begin to suspect that the other men are dishonest and they come to blows.
In America, like the blind men, we claim absolute truth based on our limited subjective experience and ignore the other person’s limited experience which may be equally true. Anyone who disagrees with us threatens our idea of reality and becomes the enemy. We have been reduced to hatred, violence and the paranoia of conspiracy theories.
Our intolerance, lack of trust in our institutions, refusal to cooperate and downright vicious behavior have led to a dysfunctional congress and a government in stalemate that is threatening the foundations of our democracy.
As responsible voters, we must take a closer look at whom we are electing. Are we basing our votes on individual merit, a solid record of achievement and a positive platform of concrete proposals? Or are we blindly following a party of fear with a toxic platform of accusing, blaming, hating and attacking the other guy?
It’s up to us, the voters, to decide what kind of America we want!
Cynthia Muse
Rye
