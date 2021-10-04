To the editor:
Dear residents, families and friends of Coos County Nursing Home:
There have been no additional positive cases of COVID-19 since our initial four employees who tested positive, all are associated with the same community exposure; there are zero positive residents.
All unvaccinated staff were tested Saturday, results are pending.
If you would like to schedule a compassionate care visit, please call Candice Santy, extension 2017.
If we continue with no new COVID-19 cases, we will be able to begin scheduling social visits and resident group activities on Oct. 4.
Connie has coordinated an influenza vaccine clinic for next week, and a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the following week for all eligible staff and residents. Residents and/or POAs will be receiving more information from her shortly on these events; along with consent forms for you to complete and return to us. There will be a link for residents and staff to electronically register for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Our Social Services Department will be available to help our residents and/or their POA through the process.
We continue with all the same infection control and prevention measures as previously reported.
Please call with any questions.
Lynn M. Beede, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NHA
Administrator, Coos County Nursing Home, Berlin
