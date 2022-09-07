Like a mid-summer blizzard, the MAGA snowflakes quiver at the utterance of “semi-fascism,” while perpetually attempting to feed Democrats a plate of fried crow known as the mythical “Antifa” and the demonstratively hypocritical use of “socialism,” that for many recipients of government programs, literally puts food on their table.
What the narrowly focused fail to realize is that the process of biting the Democratic hand that feeds you is counterintuitive to the perception of your personal, individual needs. I witnessed this first hand at the Lancaster (Coos County?) Fair. The degenerative behavior of more than a handful of attendees was enough to fill that basket of deplorables “the email lady” described, resulting in a pearl clutch by the dankest of the GOP constituency.
The irony of American flags draped next to “F” Biden flags is beyond the pale for this observer. The party of patriots who were handing out photo copies, from a hymnal, of “America, The Beautiful, in an effort to prove their worth, would not know flag etiquette if it bit them on the backside. The kicker for this Blue Star Mom was a USMC flag touching tethers with a “Let’s Go Brandon” shower curtain blowing in the traitorous breeze. They should sell it along with a Trump branded soap on a rope.
God bless our president for calling out these self centered, entitled fools for their hatriotism. They seek to be the only voice in the room, by bullying others into disenfranchisement. The GOP should be embarrassed for their lack of appreciation for the American dream achieved and the disbursement of dystopian thought, as a party that selfishly supports no one and is against anything that helps anyone. Social Security, Medicare, the ACA, Pell Grants, student loan availability and forgiveness, Veteran benefits, infrastructure, bailouts for dairy farmers, clean air and water? Thank a Democrat.
Subsidizing the oil industry, propping up the gun lobby, forced prayer in public places, displacing migrants to American cities while coveting undocumented maids and pool boys? Unhelpful.
