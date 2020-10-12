To the editor:
The staff of Berlin Public Library continues to work through the challenges brought on by COVID-19. We have looked at different ways to provide library services in the safest manner possible, for both public and staff, while remaining consistent with CDC guidelines on how to minimize COVID spread.
Therefore at this time, on Fridays 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., weather permitting, we will continue to bring nearly a thousand books (both children and adult readers), audiobooks and DVDs outdoor next to the library, at our newly furnished Kelley Park. This is a wonderful opportunity for all to get some fresh air, catch up with your favorite library staff, and check out in person some of the latest book and DVD releases. You may even spot some wildlife along the river!
Requests for specific items (books, audiobook, movies, and magazines) may be made by calling (603) 752-5210 or emailing librarian@berlinnh.gov. Items are processed and an appointment is scheduled for contactless pick-up. Fax and copy service provided curbside, call or email for an appointment.
We look forward to seeing everyone at our Friday Book Browse.
Ann Brungot, Library Director
Berlin Public Library
