For many of us, news is entertainment, or more accurately distraction. Often, the news has nothing to do with us.
A disaster somewhere may move us, and we may even be sufficiently motivated to send in a check, but still, whatever is happening is usually happening to somebody else.
We are bystanders and the misfortunes of people in the news are a kind of filler for our day. Unless we are directly involved in something that is newsworthy, the news just tends to tickle our brains and roll off our backs.
There are exceptions, of course. A case in point is that in May of this year there was a rare congressional hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) formerly known as UFOs, and an even rarer admission by NASA and the Department of Defense that UAP are real, solid, possess technology far in advance of anything we have or even understand, and are apparently operated by some sort of unknown intelligence. Though it cannot yet be said for certain, there is a possibility — perhaps a likelihood — that the UAPs are extraterrestrial.
I would like for the reader to stop here, reread the previous sentence, and let it sink in.
The fact that UFOs are real and that they are guided by intelligence that is neither Russian nor Chinese — or us for that matter — if true, is without doubt the biggest news ever for the human race.
Not since our species had to struggle with the fact that the earth was not at the center of the universe have we been faced with such a momentous piece of news as that we are not alone in it.
This news, which should not be a surprise to anyone who has ever gazed up into the sky on a clear night, nevertheless poses problems.
Can we come to terms with the fact that not only are we less special than we used to think, but that we occupy an insignificant planet on the fringe of a galaxy that is but one of what may be a couple of trillion galaxies, each with a couple hundred million stars? How would the religions of the world cope with such news? Would they amend scripture or would they choose to deny the facts altogether as has happened before in history? Furthermore, what does this intelligence want?
We don’t yet know for sure if this intelligence is hostile, friendly, or indifferent to us. We don’t even know if it is extraterrestrial, inter-dimensional, or if it travels in time. It would appear that it is not hostile, since its technology is far superior to anything we know of and it has apparently not caused any intentional harm; though, it must be said that there have been many reports from people who believe they were abducted by beings from elsewhere.
In fact, the state of New Hampshire has seen fit to erect an official sign commemorating the 1961 abduction of Betty and Barney Hill in Franconia Notch.
UFOs are perceived to be a danger to airliners and military aircraft because of their propensity to fly very close to or directly at certain aircraft before veering away at the last instant.
They have also let us know that they can disable or manipulate electronic controls of any kind from those of our fighter planes to those of nuclear missile silos 60 feet underground.
Whatever the UFO phenomenon is, it deserves serious scientific study, and the public deserves to know more than it currently does about what has been learned so far.
Only a handful of investigative reporters, led by Leslie Kean, whose May 2000 article in The Boston Globe began a process of disclosure that eventually forced the government to respond over twenty years later.
It remains to be seen how responsive the government will be. It has, after all, been 75 years since the Roswell incident. Long time.
Guy Gosselin lives in Gorham.
