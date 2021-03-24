I love being a dad to my three boys. Over this past year, I’ve tried to be present for them and to support their unique needs and interests through the uncertainty and challenges brought on by the pandemic. What I’ve seen clearly is that, although they are each very different, they share the need for the structure, consistency, and social connections provided by school.
In my role as superintendent, I see this need shared by children of all ages throughout our district. Our staff sees it too. It is why we have worked so hard to turn our small school size to our advantage and to maintain in-person classes as much as possible since September.
As state guidelines evolved through 2020 and the numbers of people in Coos infected with COVID began to rise, we had to remain flexible. We listened to the guidance of the state’s epidemiologists and consulted daily with our local health care professionals. The more we learned, the more we understood that the virus was not being transmitted in schools. We followed their guidance in reworking our policies, moving away from our very conservative early interpretations of public health guidelines to a more nuanced and strategic approach to education in the pandemic.
Ongoing conversations with staff also revealed the incredible strain that they were under, teaching some students in person while others were remote. Our staff has undertaken impossible tasks this year, adapting curriculum, maintaining vigilance on public health requirements, conducting rapid contact tracing, and showing up for kids with grit, compassion, and humor.
We knew any model for our schools had to prioritize educators’ health and wellbeing too.
We are still learning, but so far, the hybrid model we have been using since November seems to be working. Flex Fridays offer students the opportunity to seek additional help while providing teachers critical planning time. We also opted to remain in remote instruction for a week after Winter and February Break predicting a rise in cases resulting from family gatherings and knowing from experience that if too many students and staff were in quarantine, we simply could not sustain in-person instruction.
We know that these measures presented challenges for many. Without question, working parents and caregivers have been impacted by them. Our hope is that by knowing the remote schedule in advance, families can have ample time to plan for childcare coverage. We also believe strongly that these compromises are allowing us to maintain in-person instruction four out of five days each week. It goes without saying that this is not the case for the vast majority of schools across the state and nation.
At this point in the school year, we are seeing the payoff of all of these efforts. We now have data on our student’s academic progress to add to our daily observations and interactions with them. The data shows that our students are quickly making up ground that was lost during last year’s remote instruction. More importantly, all indications are that access to their peers and our staff is helping students maintain emotional stability through these difficult times.
There is always room for improvement and our staff continues to look for new ways to serve our students and to support one another. We constantly monitor new guidance and will make adjustments as we see safe, new ways forward. As warmer weather arrives and the percentage of people in our communities getting vaccinated rises, we are beginning to imagine a time beyond life in the grips of COVID-19. What is undeniable is that we are finding our way through the complex and harrowing challenges of this pandemic together. We have all made sacrifices along the way, but I do believe we will be stronger having come through this period together.
David Backler is the superintendent of SAU 20.
