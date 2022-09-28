CONCORD — The N.H. Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the appeal of former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn (D-Whitefield) for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m.
Woodburn is asking the court to overturn his convictions on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief. Each side will have 15 minutes to make its case and answer questions from the justices. Two members of the court, Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks, have disqualified themselves from hearing the case.
Woodburn was arrested in August 2018 on nine misdemeanor charges against his then fiancée, Emily Jacobs. At the time, he was the Senate Minority Leader and Jacobs was head of the Coos County Democratic Party and a candidate for Coos County treasurer.
The parties agreed to bypass district court and had the case heard before a jury in Coos Superior Court. Legal maneuvering and COVID-19 delayed the trial until spring of 2021. Woodburn was found guilty on four counts and not guilty of the remaining five charges. Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein sentenced Woodburn to serve 60 days in the House of Correction but allowed him to remain free on bail pending the outcome of his appeal.
Representing himself, Woodburn asks the Supreme Court to rule the lower court erred in refusing to allow him to argue self-defense and to present evidence of the victim’s alleged prior aggression against him. He argues Jacobs had a history of preventing him from leaving during heated conversations and had ripped his shirt on one occasion.
He is also arguing his constitutional rights were violated when Bornstein ruled the defense could not cross-examine the victim about her alleged recording of conversations with Woodburn without his knowledge and about her alleged theft of his private journal. Woodburn is also objecting to the trial court’s decision to seal or redact several pleadings in the case.
Arguing for the state, N.H. Assistant Attorney General Joshua L. Speicher counters that the court acted correctly when it refused to allow Woodburn to argue self-defense. The state said there is no evidence in the record that Woodburn reasonably believed he needed to defend himself from the imminent use of unlawful, non-deadly force against him. Furthermore, the state said the court properly excluded testimony about alleged prior acts of aggression by Jacobs against Woodburn because the defense failed to establish a link between the alleged bad acts by Jacobs and the charges against Woodburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.