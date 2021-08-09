GORHAM — The Water and Sewer Commission at its July 26 meeting discussed progress on the water main and sewer pipe replacement project on Cross Street.
Commissioners Lee Carroll and Ted Miller were present; Roger Goulet was on vacation.
Superintendent Jeff Tennis reported on the progress of the Cross Street project that’s being coordinated with the Public Works Department.
He also talked about the possibility that work done on six or seven of the manholes during the recent Main Street repaving project may have to be redone. He said discussions are taking place between contractor Pike Industries, the N.H. Department of Transportation and the town of Gorham.
In other business, the commission agreed to abate $500 from the sewer bill sent to the Gorham Historical Society.
The excess water from a burst pipe did not flow into the sewer system but instead spilled onto the railroad station’s dirt floor in the basement.
The excess water charges were not abated, however, because the water meter did, in fact, measure such usage.
Water and Sewer Commissioner Ted Miller said the society is a non-profit organization that operates on a tight budget. But fellow Commissioner Lee Carroll said the commission has to be fair to everybody, and reducing a bill for services rendered would unfairly transfer the cost to other ratepayers.
