IMG_3608.JPG

Secretary of State David Scanlon (center) speaks at the Special Committee on Voter Confidence meeting in Berlin on Tuesday. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)

BERLIN — The Special Committee on Voter Confidence listened to a detailed presentation Tuesday on how complaints about elections and voting are handled by the N.H. Attorney General’s office.

N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan created the bipartisan commission to increase public trust in the state’s election process and it has been holding informational sessions across the state and including one at Berlin City Hall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.