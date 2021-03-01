RANDOLPH — The owners of the trucking company that employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy have been indicted as a result of the investigation into the collision that killed seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in 2019.
Seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses, were killed and three others were injured. Killed were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass.
Westfield Transport President Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, was indicted on one count of falsifying records. Vice-President Dunyadar Gasanov, a/k/a Damien Gasanov, 36, was indicted on one count of falsification of records, one count of conspiracy to falsify records and one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator. The two men are brothers.
Dartanayan Gasanov was arrested Friday morning and appeared later that day before Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson. According to the Boston Herald, Gasanov was released on a number of conditions including that he surrenders his passport, remain in his current residence, have no contact with former Westfield Transport employees, and cannot work as a commercial driver.
Dunyadar Gasanov is still wanted by law enforcement.
Zhukovskyy, also of West Springfield, Mass., was on his first trip for Westfield and was driving a pickup truck with an attached flatbed trailer west on Route 2 when the truck collided with group of motorcyclists from the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on their way to the American Legion Post in Gorham.
U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts alleges that, from May 3, 2019, to June 23, 2019, the defendants falsified driving logs in order to evade federal regulations designed to ensure the safety of roadways and drivers.
The indictment alleges Dunyadar Gasanov instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records, thereby exceeding the number of permissible driving hours, and then made a false statement to a federal inspector regarding the manipulation of recording devices that track drivers’ on- and off-duty hours in order to evade regulations.
The U.S. Attorney’ office said the charge of falsification of records carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. The charge of conspiracy to falsify records provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of making a false statement to a federal investigator provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
Zhukovskyy has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless conduct. He has pleaded not guilty.
Since his arrest, Zhukovskyy has been held at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
