Teen writers invited to Summit-a-Thon to help get published

COOS COUNTY — Teen writers interested in getting their work published are invited to attend a free Summit-A-Thon Zoom session where published authors will help usher their creative writing into the publishing world.
Making a cameo appearance at the session is best-selling author Jodi Picoult.
Open to New Hampshire students, the Summit-A-Thon will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 6-7:15 p.m.
Hosts New Hampshire Poet Laureate and Salem State College Professor Alexandria Peary and White Mountains Regional High School English teacher Taylore Aussiker will help budding young writers find literary journals and places that publish teen authors and provide tips on cover letters. The pair will also advise how to deal with rejection letters and cheer on fellow writers as they send out their work.
Over 40 million copies of Picoult’s works are in print worldwide, translated into 32 languages according to Wikipedia. She has published 26 novels as well as short stories and several issues of Wonder Woman. Picoult’s career as a published author started when she was a college student and got two short stories in “Seventeen Magazine.” She will offer the young writers encouragement and advice.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Peary.
She said she has a high success rate with such student Summit-A-Thons, with a majority of the participants getting published.
Students interested in attending the Summit-A-Thon should send an RSVP to apeary@salemstate.edu with their full name, school, and name of English or Language Arts teacher by Nov. 30. They should receive a Zoom invite by the end of the day on Dec. 1.
Peary was appointed the state’s poet laureate in October 2019 and is passionate about increasing the visibility and value of poetry in New Hampshire. This fall she has been doing virtual and in-person writing workshops throughout North Country schools, introducing young people to poetry.
She is also spreading the word about a North Country Young Writers Festival she has planned for May 13 at White Mountains Community College in Berlin. Geared for seventh through 12 graders from Coos County and surrounding communities, participants will have the opportunity to practice a variety of creative writing techniques, including poetry and fiction; participate in fun games; and meet published writers and the youth poet laureates.
Peary said the festival is also designed to build community and leadership in Coos youth. Students will have the opportunity to decide what is offered as workshops at the festival and other considerations.
Currently, she has a logo design contest going for the workshop with a $75 prize for the winning designer. The themes for the contest are creative writing, young people, Coos County/North Country, writers, community and the White Mountains Community College.
Logos will be evaluated on the basis of their creativity and how they suit the themes. Submissions must be sent as a PDF or jpeg file by Dec. 15 to Peary at apeary@salemstate.edu and include their creator's full name, their school's name, and the name of their English or Language Arts teacher. The winning design will be selected by a panel of North Country students, Peary and one outside person.
The workshop made possible through the support of the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund, the Carnegie Mellon Foundation and the Academy of American Poets, and a New Hampshire Humanities Collaborative grant.
Peary brings to the poet laureate position over 18 years of experience directing college and university writing programs. She is the author of six books, including four books of poetry and two books of scholarship on the teaching of writing.
Peary holds a MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop at the University of Iowa, a second MFA in Poetry from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a PhD in rnglish/vomposition from the University of New Hampshire.
