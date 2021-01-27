ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Local residents needing rides to the vaccination clinic at the former Brown School in Berlin can call Tri-County Community Action Program and their Transit service will provide free transportation to and from the clinic. TCCAP’s ServiceLink Program is also available to help people navigate the registration process and schedule their appointments for vaccinations.
Brenda Gagne, head of economic services for Tri-County CAP, said people can call (603) 752-1741 to schedule a ride for those in the 1B category. The eight-person van is equipped with a wheelchair lift and will pick individuals up at their homes and bring them back after they receive their vaccines. The service is available to residents in the Androscoggin Valley using the Brown School clinic.
She said ServiceLink is available for those wanting assistance registering for an appointment. Gagne said people should call (603) 752-6407 for ServiceLink. She said Tri-County CAP is trying to spread the word about the free vaccines to people that it serves that may qualify. She said employees in both Senior Meals and RSVP programs are reaching out to make sure clients are aware of the vaccines.
“We’re going to do everything we can to help out the community. This is a crisis,” said Gagne.
Vaccination clinics opened around the state this week for residents 65 years of age and older or those with multiple res-existing conditions in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination schedule.
At his Tuesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Sununu said 200,000 had registered for an appointment since Friday with another 50,000 registered through their doctor. At the same time, the number of new cases is declining, COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, there have been no new outbreaks at long term care facilities.
While the community levels of positive cases continue to be high, Sununu and health officials expressed optimism that the state “is going in the right direction.”
Also fueling the sense of hope was President Joe Biden’s announcement that the federal government has purchased another 200 million doses to distribute to the states. Right now, Sununu said the state is receiving about 17,000 doses a week.
Locally North Country Healthcare said its allocation for the three northern hospitals is about 400 doses. The governor said he expects to see a 16 percent increase in doses next week and is hoping the number will continue to grow. He said if the state received more of the vaccines, it can move up the timeline for the rest of the schedule.
The initial roll-out of the registration was a little confusing for some people, who did not understand it was a two step process. After registering with the state, either by calling 211 or on-line at vaccines.nh.gov and being screened for eligibility, individuals would then receive an email to finalizing their appointment.
Sununu said those who did not get a follow-up email should first check their spam file and then call 211 to get it straighten out.
Asked about confusing emails some North Country residents received from the Vaccine Administration Management System, Perry Plummer, who heads up vaccine distribution for the state, said there was a process for doctors to upload vulnerable patients into the system.
The patients would not have to go through registration but would get an invite to sign up at one of the sites. He said at one of the locations a filtering process didn’t work and didn’t work and emails went out to some patients who were not eligible.
“So, it was certainly a data situation and it has been corrected,” he said, explaining that a follow-up email was sent to those notifying that their appointments were cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.