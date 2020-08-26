By Paula Tracy, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD — The state received federal approval for $300 more a week for the unemployed, a total of 17 rural communities will share in expanded broadband infrastructure and the president is coming to Manchester on Friday.
There’s also an outbreak of COVID-19 at a county jail and worries about off-campus college parties as students return to campuses that were among the topics explored at Gov. Chris Sununu’s news conference Tuesday.
One day after accepting his party’s nomination, President Donald Trump plans a visit to Manchester at the airport where masks will be required by participants in keeping with the state’s guidance on gatherings of 100 or more. Sununu said he will be there to greet the president but not attend the rally.
Those who have lost wages due to the pandemic and are unemployed will get $300 a week from the federal government, in addition to state unemployment compensation.
Sununu announced that on Monday the state received word from the federal government that New Hampshire will receive the funds through the Lost Wages Assistance Program floated by the Administration when Congress was not able to come to an agreement on continued relief packages. The plan covers everyone in the state and will be paid out in the next few weeks and retroactive to Aug. 1.
To comply, the state is hiking the minimum amount it pays to $100 per person for a minimum of $400 a week total and that goes through the end of the year or until it is replaced by another congressional relief program. Up until Aug. 1, residents were receiving $600 a week in addition to state help through the unemployment trust fund.
Sununu detailed the final list of communities sharing in the $14 million CARES Act funding to help connect the “last mile” or residents who have limited broadband access. The pandemic has increased the need for distance learning and working from home using the internet.
The completed list of communities includes Bristol, Canaan, Clarksville, Colebrook, Danbury, Deering, Errol, Hinsdale, Hillsborough, Lempster, Loudon, Mason, Nelson, Springfield, Stewartstown, Stoddard and Washington. In all, broadband expansion will improve broadband access to 4,500 properties.
Lori Shibinette, the state’s commissioner of Health and Human Services, said the state has a new COVID-19 outbreak reported at the Rockingham County Jail.
She said 10 prisoners and one staff member have tested positive and the prisoners have been quarantined while the others are being tested for the virus. There are no plans to do sentinel testing in other jails.
Some colleges are reporting that students returning to campus have tested positive here while others have tested positive prior to returning to campus.
She said in about two weeks the state will have a public “educational dashboard” which will show the number of cases at schools from K-12 institutions to college campuses.
Some colleges that did pre-screening prior to the arrival of their students caught a few cases, and those students have not returned to campus. Others are doing testing when the students arrive. Campuses that have positive cases are Plymouth State University, Franklin Pierce College, Kimball Union Academy and New England College.
Sununu expressed concern about social events off-campus and the lack of ability to control those activities such as parties that could become places where the virus could spread, impacting the school and communities where they live. He said he is looking at the national picture where parties off campus primarily are the source of the spread of the virus.
“I can tell you this is a very large area of concern,” Sununu stressed, and he said it is a big ask and “a bit of a plea” for college students to be responsible during a pandemic.
“It can have a rapid domino effect,” he said if COVID-19 were to spread at an off-campus party. “We are asking for a bit of a sacrifice here.”
Sununu said off-campus landlords have been engaged but there are few enforcement or other actions the state can take unless they are breaking guidelines.
“Unfortunately at other colleges and universities, it has gone very bad very quickly,” he said, and some schools have shut down and returned to remote-only learning.
