By Barbara Tetreault
COOS COUNTY — There is still time to file for state and county elected positions but the hours are ticking down. Candidates have until the end of Friday to file with either their town or city clerk or with the Secretary of State’s office in Concord.
So far the list of candidates includes some familiar names and a surprising number of fresh faces to the political scene.
The primary is September 8.
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen has filed for her third consecutive term and so far faces two competitors for the Democratic nomination. Tom Alciere of Hudson describes himself as an “orthodox libertarian extremist” and retired pediatric dentist PaulKrautmann of Keene have both filed for the seat. On the Republican side, retired Brig. General Don Bolduc of Stratham, Attorney Corky Messner of Wolfeboro, and Attorney Andy Martin of Manchester have filed.
U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster has announced she will run for re-election although she had not filed by press time. She faces a challenge from Keene activist and writer Joseph Mirzoeff for the Democratic nod. On the Republican ballot, Steven Negron of Nashua has filed for a second run for the seat. Challenging him for the Rebuican nomination is former Navy nurse Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker of Concord is also running.
Gov. Chris Sununu has not yet filed for re-election but has announced he is running for a second term. A person with the name “Nobody” from Keene has filed against him. Cornerstone founder Karen Testerman announced Wednesday that she will file for governor on the Republican side.
No one has filed for governor on the Democratic side yet but District 2 Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky has said he is running.
District I Executive Councilor Michael Cryans of Hanover has filed for re-election on the Democratic ballot and former Executive Councilor Joseph Keddey of Wakefield and Ken Strathdee of Lincoln have both filed on the Republican ballot. If Keddey and Cryans prevail in their respective primaries, it would be the fifth time the two have faced off for the position.
On a local level, two Republicans have filed for the District 1 State Senator position which covers all of Coos County and part of northern Grafton County. Incumbent David Starr of Franconia has filed for re-election and Rep. Erin Hennessey of Littleton has also filed. Susan Ford of Easton has announced on the Democrat side but had not filed by Tuesday. State Representative District 3, which covers the city of Berlin, has attracted attention for its three seats. Incumbents Larry Laflamme of Second Ave., and Henry Noel of Bisson Road have both filed on the Democratic side along with Eamon Kelley of White Mountain Lumber. Filing on the Republican ballot are former Berlin City Councilor Mark Evans of 1829 Riverside Drive, Stuart Light of 213 High St., and former Democratic state representative Robert Theberge of 30 Oxford St.
Other filings
State Representative
District 1 (2 seats) - Dennis J. Thompson (R-Stewartstown)
District 2 (1 seat) – Christopher Allan Roberge (D-Northumberland), Arnold David (R-Milan)
District 5 (1 seat) – John Greer (R-Carroll), Edith Tucker (D-Randolph)
District 7 (1 Seat) – Troy Merner (R-Lancaster)
Sheriff – incumbent Brian Valerino (R-Berlin)
County Treasurer – Suzanne Collins (R-Colebrook)
Register of Deeds – Leon H. Rideout (R-Lancaster)
Register of Probate – Terri Peterson (R-Lancaster)
Coos County Attorney – John McCormick (D-Lancaster)
District 1 County Commissioner – Paul Grenier (D-Berlin)
District 3 County Commissioner – Ray Gorman (R-Colebrook)
