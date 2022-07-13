MOUNT WASHINGTON — The governor and Executive Council have approved a memorandum of understanding between the state and the Mount Washington Cog Railway Company that will allow the Cog to build its “Lizzie’s Station” while relieving congestion at the summit.
The MOU between the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Cog amends the Cog’s right-of-way easement to preserve the railway’s current operation on the summit and supports its plan to develop Lizzie’s Station on its own land outside the 60-acre summit cone.
“This MOU clarifies the future rights of the Cog at the summit which, over the years, has been at times a point of contention. I truly appreciate the willingness of the Cog to work with the state to come up with creative solutions, like Lizzie’s station on their own property, to alleviate further congestion and stress on the infrastructure within the summit circle – the area of the mountain that is our State Park,” said NCR Commissioner Sarah Stewart.
Three years ago, the Cog had proposed to build a platform on its ROW would add 120 feet to the length of the existing track along with a ramp and elevated platform in front of the Sherman Adams Building. That proposal was not well received and Cog President Wayne Presby said they have been working with the State and the N.H. Attorney-General’s office for over two years to clarify the Cog’s property rights at the Summit to build a new station.
“Our new station, Lizzie's Station, if approved, will be located just below the summit on land that we own. Lizzie's will help significantly reduce congestion outside the Sherman Adams Building and will provide much needed additional infrastructure...including bathrooms, sewerage capacity, water, and a fiber optic cable,” Presby said.
He said the plan is to have a total of 18 custom-made coaches that would be able to accommodate up to 70 guests. Lizzie’s Station will be tucked under the east-facing side of the summit with little visual impact on the Presidential Range.
“Lizzie’s will be an engineering marvel and will provide a one-of-a-kind experience, attracting visitors from around the globe” predicted Presby.
The station takes its name from Lizzie Bourne, the first woman to die on Mount Washington back in 1855.
At an earlier meeting of the Mount Washington Committee, Presby explained that currently the Cog brings three or four trains to the summit every hour where passengers load and unload, contributing to the congestion there. Once Lizzie’s Station is built, the Cog passengers would load and unload there. One train would go back and forth to the summit and some passengers may choose to walk. Presby said it would help spread visitors around. During peak days, there can be 5,000 people on the summit.
Presby estimates it will take five years to build out the project. He expects to expand the Cog’s maintenance building so their skilled workers can manufacture the 18 new coaches.
The project also needs approval from the Coos County Zoning and Planning Boards and the Cog is required to file applications with the NH Natural Heritage Bureau and NH Fish & Game to conduct field studies for any rare plants and rare animals that may exist in the proposed project and staging areas. The U.S. Forest Service will also have to sign off on behalf of the White Mountain National Forest.
