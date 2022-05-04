SUCCESS — The state Department of Environmental Services has approved the expansion of the Mt. Carberry landfill, extending its life until at least 2041.
With the current landfill expected to reach capacity in 2026-2027, the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse and Disposal District filed a permit modification to expand the landfill, adding almost 5 million cubic yards of capacity. A public hearing on the request was held at city hall in Berlin in December and the public had until Jan. 7 to file written comments.
The district has a total of 114 acres permitted for the landfill of which 67 acres are developed in Phases I and II. The application will allow the district to develop Phase IIIA using another 24 acres of the footprint as well as adding 12 feet above the current stage.
While expanding the landfill, the district is not proposing to increase the amount of waste it takes annually. The district would continue to accept an average of 305,500 cubic yards of waste annually and there would be no significant change in traffic coming in and out of the landfill.
The April 22 decision is subject to a 30-day appeal period. Appeals must be filed directly with the N.H. Waste Management Council and fully state the grounds on which the party believes the decision is unlawful or unreasonable.
The site development includes a new double liner system, new leak detection and leachate collection systems, extension of the existing leachate gravity sewer system and extension of the landfill gas collection system, new stormwater treatment ponds and drainage structures, and extension of the access roads.
“This is just the beginning of the permitting,” said AVRRDD Executive Director Sharon Gauthier, noting it is a lengthy process that includes filing for final design approval and applying for permit modifications to design, construct, and operate the individual stages.
The approval comes with a list of conditions that Gauthier called typical.
Routine operations, including accepting waste, removing leachate and maintenance, are limited to between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The landfill accepts waste from its member communities but also accepts some waste from outside the region to keep tipping fees affordable for the members.
Another condition requires the district to assist at least five solid waste generators with improving their waste management. DES said it intends to help waste generators reduce their dependency on landfills. The state is predicted to face a shortage of landfill space within 10 to 20 years.
One public comment suggested DES should block AVRRDD from accepting any out-of-state waste and another urged the agency to delay the decision on the expansion until after DES has completed its new state waste management plan due in October. DES pointed out that it included provisions to reduce solid waste and construction debris and is requiring AVRRDD to assist generators in reducing their reliance on landfills.
One person said the district has not always been responsive to odor complaints and asked that landfill gas wells be installed sooner and in larger numbers.
DES said starting Oct. 1, the district is prohibited from accepting sludge that has not been treated for odor. AVRRDD is also required to submit an annual odor control evaluation. Gauthier said the district has installed a third flare at Carberry to burn off more gas. The application noted the landfill is about 4,000 feet from its closet residential neighbor.
The Mount Carberry landfill was originally developed by the Berlin Paper Mill. When the mill closed in 2002, the district purchased the facility and has run it as a commercial landfill to be financially viable. AVRRDD is made up of the member communities of Berlin, Gorham, Dummer, Northumberland, Stark, Jefferson, Randolph, Errol, Milan, and the Coos County unincorporated places.
