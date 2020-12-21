Selectmen seek to 'right-size' public works department

GORHAM — The board of selectmen burrowed into the details of budget presentations on Monday evening, Dec. 14, and asked two department heads lots of questions.
Two board members — chairman Mike Waddell and selectman Judy LeBlanc — were on hand but selectman Adam White participated remotely, with the sound of his disembodied voice emerging from a laptop.
Town manager Denise Vallee and Director of Finance and Administration Kathy Frenette were on hand.
Public Works Director Austin “Buddy” Holmes discussed the department he leads, but much of the focus was on the challenges of municipal solid waste collection and recycling.
A recent Department of Public Works retirement has put municipal solid waste (MSW) collection under the spotlight.
In the past year or so, two part-time employees have worked at the back of the specialized garbage truck. Temporarily, however, a full-time highway crew employee is filling in for an municipal solid waste worker who is out for health reasons.
Now the board is reviewing whether a single worker — either part- or full-time — could work the back of truck, hauling and dumping trash.
Frenette pointed out that having only one employee lifting so many tons of trash — typically nine or 10 tons a day — would almost inevitably lead to injuries.
Not only would this harm the health and well-being of a town employee, but it would also raise the town’s workers’ comp rate. That would be the case whether that worker is a part-time or full-time.
Holmes also pointed out that having the driver get out of the truck to assist a lone on-the-back worker when necessary would put the driver in jeopardy. Accidents take place when drivers have to climb frequently in and out of their trucks, he explained. Many of Gorham’s garbage pickups take place on busy streets where risks are high, making this an unsafe work practice.
Worker safety is the board’s top priority, Waddell said.
The board is also looking at two other options for staffing back-of-the-truck functions: two part-time workers or one full-time worker and a part-timer who would only work on garbage collection days. Every option calls for a full-time employee to drive the truck.
Holmes' preference appears to be hiring a part-timer and a full-time municipal solid waste/recycling employee to replace the recent retiree.
Everyone’s trash is picked up once a week, but recycling pickup is every two weeks.
Whichever option the selectmen choose to present to the budget committee and town meeting will have budget implications, since full-time employees earn a higher wage-and-benefit package than part-timers.
In Gorham, only full-time public works employees are listed on the town’s website. Holmes and foreman Joe Ramsey lead the list, followed by Lisa White, whose duties include public works office manager (two-thirds of her time) and recycling coordinator (one-third). Eight men fill the rest of the roster.
The selectmen will weigh in and make its decision after Holmes and Vallee have met again to review the options and the resulting Department of Public Works budget.
The public works director also answered questions about other aspects of operations under his purview. Holmes is proposing to raise the rate from $13 an hour to $14 an hour for the part-time seasonal job of mowing town cemeteries, believing that the $1 increase will result in more applicants. He’s budgeted $800 to buy supplies to do in-house repairs to a cemetery shed.
A $1,000 listing under the “tools” line item will secure diagnostic software for use by the in-house mechanic. The all-International truck fleet is equipped with on-board computers, and having the software on hand will eliminate time-consuming trips to a dealer. “We can do diagnostics ourselves,” Holmes said.
The cost of a ton of road salt has dropped by $1. The garage doors at the public works yard are in poor condition, he said. Waddell suggested looking for an energy grant, similar to the one obtained from the state some years ago to pay for installing those then-new doors.
Holmes and Waddell also discussed the existing brush pile, which both had expected by now to have been chipped for biomass use and hauled away. Although the director said he still hoped that that might happen, contractors are finding that there’s not much money to be made selling biomass. The market is regional and the company (Pixelle Specialty Solutions) that owns the Jay, Maine, paper mill announced earlier this month that it will not rebuild the pulp digester that was destroyed in an explosion in April.
Holmes and the board agreed to greater flexibility on the dates that townspeople can bring their brush and leaves to the yard, stretching out the drop-off season from April 1 to Dec. 1.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart presented a budget with little change proposed. Having access to the Parks Department’s revolving fund plus continued success in fundraising despite the pandemic makes this possible.
Stewart praised the work done at Libby Pool by Public Works employees, who not only repaired severe storm damage but also made improvements to the water flow.
Some $46,000, a little over half monies needed to create a new $80,000 accessible-to-all Limitless Playground on the town common, has been raised.
The Thursday afternoon Farmers Market was a tremendous success, drawing big crowds to town who were eager to shop outdoors for local food and goods. “We made $3,000, but had no musicians to pay,” Stewart said. “We moved up to No. 2 in popularity among the markets in the region.” Littleton remains No. 1; Lancaster, No. 3.
The Moose tours had to be canceled because of COVID-19, although many tourists made inquiries at the information booth. “Distancing” in the van would have capped passenger numbers at six to seven, and the enterprise would not have broken even.
Two new events are on the horizon for 2021 if public health guidelines permit: a food-type festival with the support of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce; and a Lumberjack Festival similar to the one that used to be held at Heritage Park in Berlin.
Selectman Judy LeBlanc exclaimed, “I’d really like to see the wife-carrying event!”
Vallee praised Stewart’s active participation in the steering committee of the grant-funded Recreation Economy for Rural Communities work, for which he summarized recommendations for the Community Action Plan.
Stewart reported that the town’s lighted ice rink and warming hut near the soccer field at Libby Pool should be able to open soon.
