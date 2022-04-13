GORHAM — The selectmen had an initial discussion with Library Trustees Chairperson Nicole Eastman, newly elected trustee Victoria Hill and Library Director Shannon Buteau at their biweekly board meeting on April 11 to find out whether there is unused space on the library’s second floor where the town could store records that must be retained but are rarely used.
“These are records we can’t get rid of but which no one looks at,” said select board chairman Mike Waddell. “Statutory clutter," as he termed this paperwork, must be kept "forever," taking up space in vaults and various nooks and corners at town hall. Other records can be discarded after time has passed: some after three years, others after seven. Town hall employees who deal which these kinds of papers are instructed to box them up with a clear description of their contents and the date on which the box can legally be discarded.
Right now, fiscal administrative assistant Bronson Paradis is working on an overtime project to clear out both vaults and spaces that have filled up since the town hall was renovated in 2007, Waddell said.
Bronson is shredding records that have been deemed unnecessary or redundant.
Technology changes will likely eliminate many paper copies in the future and both the state and the town taking steps to move more and more to digitized records with thumb drives and cloud-based storage, the chairman said.
Waddell asked the library to consider allowing the town to renovate a vacant second-floor room that would not be open to the general public in which to store indexed records that would be segregated from other uses. The town would assume all costs associated with renovation, such as installing lighting or wallboard. The library does not have a sprinklered fire suppression system.
The library’s insurance is covered under a townwide Primex contract, whose costs are allocated to it during the budget process. This is also the case for the Water and Sewer Departments.
Those on hand representing the library said they would discuss this proposal at the trustees’ meeting later that evening.
The chairman also said he would like the library, water and sewer departments and the town to work together to come up with a unified personnel policy, that could allow for specific differences if needed. The policy handbook that Waddell envisions would have three sets of signature lines for all the elected officials whose employees would be covered by it, including provisions for any and all disciplinary actions. Selectman Yves Zornio agreed with Waddell’s approach to both records’ storage and a townwide personnel policy handbook.
Vice Chairman Judy LeBlanc was not present due to illness.
Assessing Clerk Michelle Lutz reported on the results of meetings with the state Department of Revenue, which she believes will result in the town having a more favorable position when challenged by commercial building owners at the state board of land and tax appeals.
A total of 344 real estate transactions took place in 2021, Lutz reported. The town’s new equalization rate of 67.8 is a little higher than originally anticipated, she said.
The board also briefly discussed changing the town’s fee for a commercial building permit, including changing the system to one that would include a per-visit charge to cover the cost of the code enforcement officer. Waddell said he was reluctant to pursue the topic without all board members on hand.
The board approved placing a sign at the fields around Libby’s Pool that note that athletic games must stop at 9 p.m. with all participants having to leave the premises at 9:30 p.m.
The selectmen are invited to attend the opening of Marshall’s Department store on the Berlin-Gorham Road at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, town manager Denise Vallee reported.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18, since Waddell will be out of state the following week.
