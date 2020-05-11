BERLIN — Like SAU 20, the Berlin school district has approved June 3 as the last day of school for students. Students will have June 4 and 5 to hand in their Chromebook computers and clean out their lockers. Teachers will be using June 4 and 5 to close out their rooms and plan for the start of school in the fall.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King said students and staff will also have Tuesday, May 26 off, providing all with a 4-day Memorial Day weekend. She said Berlin and Gorham had both planned to take the same day off but Gorham changed their date and it was too late for Berlin to follow suit.
The school board approved the schedule at its meeting Thursday night.
Still undetermined are graduation plans for the approximately 84 BHS seniors. King said the committee formed to plan the end-of-year events had its first meeting Wednesday with a lot of questions, suggestions, and ideas. She said there are about 20 people on the committee including staff, students, parents, and administrators. The committee is also consulting with the state Department of Education, which must approve plans.
King said the plan that comes out may not be what everyone wants but will be the best possible ceremony for the seniors given the current situation.
King said she met with Mayor Paul Grenier to discuss the school district’s budget request and he indicated he will recommend to the council going to the public hearing on May 23 with a school budget figure of $18.85 million. That is about $530,000 more than the current general fund budget but $1.5 million less than requested. King said there have been some significant reductions in the proposed budget plus additional revenue.
“We should be good and not have to make any major cuts,” she told the board.
The council has indicated it will likely fund the $475,500 requested in school capital improvement items. Those items include a fire alarm system upgrade in the high school at a cost of $225,000, $112,250 to abate the first floor in the high school, a fire door and handrails in the elementary school, a utility truck, chain link fencing for the elementary school, and repairs to the Marston School retaining wall. Because of the uncertainty over education funding last year, the city did not fund any school capital improvements in the current budget.
King said planning is underway for the summer session and the start of school in September. She said the summer program will likely continue to be remote learning. School officials are working to find a way for the Career Technical Center students to get the hours they need to conclude this year. She said the welding students in particular need hands-on time with the equipment. For September, King said the school district is working on a plan that provides the flexibility to move to remote learning if necessary.
School board members, all attending the meeting remotely, viewed a presentation by four teachers showing a remote learning session for students in their classes.
