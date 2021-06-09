LANCASTER — A Rochester man was indicted on charges he assaulted two Berlin police officers when they attempted to arrest him, biting one officer on the arm.
A Coos County grand jury indicted David C. Spence, 37, on one count of second degree assault, one count of resisting arrest, and two counts of simple assault. The indictments allege he bit Berlin Police Officer Christopher Cass on the arm, breaking the skin and causing bruising. He was also charged with causing Berlin Police Sgt. Joshua White to injure his left middle finger. The incident allegedly took place in Berlin on Jan. 4.
The grand jury also indicted Ryan Gingras-Jodrie, 24, of Groton, Mass., in the ATV collision that seriously injured N.H. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Holmes last June (See related story).
Meeting May 27, the grand jury returned 39 indictments against 17 individuals:
• Matthew T. Aldridge, 30, of 956 Concord Road, Henniker, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Chad Brooks, 36, of 6 Jefferson Road, Whitefield, was indicted on six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, one charge of incest, and one count of second degree assault — strangulation
• Mark K. Buber, 44, of 145 Granite St., Berlin, was indicted on a one count of possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
• Jessica Chernicki, 43, of 50 Main St. Littleton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Justin M. Elsea, 26, of 98 School St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault — domestic violence and two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Kristoffer A. Giordano, 34, of 575 Rockingham St., Berlin, was indicted on a count of possession of a controlled drug.
• Tonya Hanehan, 41, of 629 SE 160th Ave., Portland, Ore., was indicted on a charge of burglary.
• Anthony Henderson, 31, of 1209 Lancaster Road, Lunenburg, Vt., was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
• Travis Hood, 28, of 380 Forbush Ave., Berlin, was indicted on three counts of sale of a controlled drug.
• Derek Lefebvre, 29, of 100 High St., Berlin, was indicted on three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Dennis J. Martin, 61, of 112 Verdun St, Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Nicholas McMahon, 25, of 97 Milan Road, Milan, was indicted on a count of possession of a controlled drug.
• Brian Miller, 46, of 441 Willard St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of first degree assault.
• Samantha R. Miller, 34, of 18 Bell St., Gorham, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
• Brian K. Perry, 40, of 339 Pleasant St., Berlin, was indicted on charge of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.