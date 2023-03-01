GORHAM — Fifty-one warrant articles await annual Town Meeting attendees on Tuesday, March 14, including a $4.79 million general municipal operations budget for FY23, about a 10 percent increase over last year, along with articles for road improvements and a solar array.
If all of the articles are passed, including those by petition, $1.48 per $1,000 valuation would be added to the tax rate.
Residents registered to vote will choose candidates in local elections at the polls, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Medallion Opera House, Gorham Town Hall, at 20 Park St.
The business, or floor meeting where the articles can be discussed in-person with town officials and fellow residents, begins at 7 p.m. in the GRS Cooperative Middle-High School gymnasium, also in Gorham.
Article 1 calls for election of officers, and other people key to the town’s governance.
There are no contests on the election ballot this year. Seeking elected office on March 14 are: Incumbent selectman Mike Waddell is running for re-election to a three-year term to that board; Current Town Clerk Christina Zornio also is running for re-election for a three-year-term; Karen Willhoite is running for one, three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds; Paul Robitaille is running for re-election to the planning board. Two seats are open on that board, with Robert Gargano seeking the other seat.
Lee Carroll is running for the one, three-year term on the Water and Sewer Commission; Nicole Eastman seeks the one, one-year term as Library Trustee; and Paul Bousquet is running for Town Moderator, a one-year post.
Open positions without any candidates submitting papers to run for the respective office are: three budget committee members each for a three-year-term; and two budget committee members each for a one-year-term.
Per the town meeting warrant, the largest spending proposal is the selectmen-recommended $4,793,830, or Article 14, for general municipal operations. Categories in Article 14 are: general government ($1,105,390); public safety ($2,064,578); highways, streets, bridges ($1,033,733); municipal solid waste/recycling ($315,910); health purposes ($2,050); welfare ($25,260); recreation & parks ($238,103); patriotic purposes ($7,056); conservation commission ($250); and long-term debt ($1,500).
Largest spending requests from voters are in Articles 5, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 28, 30, 31.
Article 5 asks voters to approve an appropriation for $900,000 for “engineering, reconstruction, and paving Clay Brook Road (2,300 linear feet).” A linear foot is 12 inches in a straight line, per website convertunits.com. A two-thirds majority vote by ballot is required for passage. The Board of Selectmen unanimously recommend approval of this article, 3-0. The road’s surface and support are in such poor shape, selectmen said earlier, that the road could become a gravel road if its renovation is not undertaken.
Article 17 requests raising and appropriating $593,916 for the Sewer Department operation. The amount is offset by user fees and sewer funds and thus does not affect general taxation. Article 18 seeks $586,712 for the Water Department operation. Similarly offset by user fees and water funds, there will be no impact on general taxation.
The next large spending request of voters is in Article 30, which asks voter approval of $219,344 to purchase and install a 59-kilowatt roof-mounted solar array and related equipment at the town’s Public Works Garage at 24 Main St. Connected with this article are the issuance of $59,000 in a CDFA Loan, $130,344 in federal grants and $30,000 from the Renewable Energy Capital Reserve Fund. Passage of this article requires a three-fifths majority.
Exemptions — for veterans, elderly, disabled — are topics raised in several different warrant articles.
Article 37 asks voters to consider adding $30,000 to the Information Technology Capital Reserve Fund.
A request for $10,000 to support the 4th of July Committee with the cost of fireworks is sought in Article 19.
Petitioned warrant articles
Nine articles on the warrant are by petition and all are supported by the selectmen, 3-0. They include Article 49, a $5,000 request from the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency for support of hospice, home health, palliative care and long-term care services. The selectmen unanimously recommend this article. The tax rate impact is 1 cent.
Similarly recommended by the board is Article 48, a $3,000 request to support the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s marketing program, “Your Adventure Starts Here.” The tax rate impact is less than 1 cent.
Also, Article 41 seeks $14,000 to support Gorham residents needing home care services from Androscoggin Valley Home Care. Its tax rate impact is 4 cents.
Article 42 seeks $2,895 to support The Mental Health Center in outpatient and emergency mental health services to Gorham residents, with a less than 1 cent tax impact.
Support of Tri-County Community Action Program, Inc. service programs in Gorham calls for voter approval of $6,745 as described in Article 43, with a 2 cent tax rate impact.
To support the Gorham Community Learning Center, Article 44 calls for approval of $10,000. The tax rate impact is 3 cents.
In Article 45, the Gorham Historical Society seeks $4,000 for support of its work to benefit the museum and the town’s history.
With a tax rate impact of 3 cents, Article 46 calls for $10,000 to support the Family Resource Center.
To support the Androscoggin River Athletes local Special Olympics team, Article 47 asks for $2,000, which would impact the tax rate less than 1 cent per the warrant.
Annual school district meeting
Residents of the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District will meet Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Gymnasium of Gorham Middle High School to discuss eight warrant articles, including approval of a $10.1 million operating budget.
On the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District ballot, two seats representing Gorham are open and incumbents Gina Saladino and Barney Valliere are running for these positions. Each term is for three years. Tim Buxton, of Shelburne, is running for the one, three-year at-large member.
Articles 2 through 7, all involving spending requests, require a majority vote for approval.
Article 2 seeks annual salaries for school district officers such as school board members, treasurer, clerk and ballot clerks as outlined in the school district’s annual report for 2022. Article 3 seeks $10,163,200 for the “support of schools, for the payment of salaries for the school district officials and agents, and for the payment of the statutory obligations of the district.”
Money to run the school food service program is addressed in Article 4. The school board recommends passage of this warrant article, which seeks $320,000 “for the operation of the Food service Program Special Revenue, with $320,000 to come from grants and/or food service sales.”
School board members support Article 5, which asks school district residents to earmark $350,000 and add the sum to the federal grant programs Special Revenue Fund. There is no tax impact with approval of this article, the description notes.
Buildings and grounds get notice in Article 6, which seeks $150,000 and its addition into an earlier established Building and Grounds Capital Reserve Fund (CRF). School board members recommend approval of this article, plus Article 7, which calls for adding $20,000 to the Teacher Expendable Trust Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.