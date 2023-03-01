GORHAM — Fifty-one warrant articles await annual Town Meeting attendees on Tuesday, March 14, including a $4.79 million general municipal operations budget for FY23, about a 10 percent increase over last year, along with articles for road improvements and a solar array.

If all of the articles are passed, including those by petition, $1.48 per $1,000 valuation would be added to the tax rate.

