BERLIN — The rise in COVID-19 cases in the North Country has forced more last minute changes to RiverFire but organizers still plan for the popular event to go on as scheduled at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park on Saturday.
The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced additional changes as it responds to the extremely high levels of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in the Berlin-Gorham area.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Response Dashboard (covid19.nh.gov/dashboard) on Wednesday showed 286 active cases in Coos County and substantial community transmission with only about half the people in the county being vaccinated.
The biggest change at RiverFire is the elimination of the beer tent.
Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said the move will cause some financial hardship to the organization, which uses the proceeds to fund the chamber’s work.
“We felt it was the right thing to do given our inability to enforce the social distancing needed because of the circumstances the community faces,” she said, in an email.
Kinney said the chamber has eliminated as many of the close contact components of RiverFire as possible while maintaining the event itself. She said the chamber appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as it reacts to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
“Please know that the volunteer RiverFire Committee is working hard to ensure that the event may continue, while also trying to proceed in a manner that allows for as safe an experience as possible,” she said.
On Monday, the chamber announced it had canceled the hayrides and bouncy houses because of COVID-19 and would spread the carved pumpkins along the river walk instead of displaying the entries on the pedestrian bridge. Originally, the chamber said it was also canceling the children’s Halloween Parade and the cornhole tournament. But Tuesday, the chamber said it had decided to re-instate the parade and the cornhole tournament. After further discussion, the chamber said it decided it could safely hold the two events by socially distancing the kids in the parade and moving the cornhole tournament to a separate area of the park. Registration for the cornhole tournament opens at noon with the tournament getting underway at 2 p.m. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. from the former Brown School and will walk to the park.
Kinney noted there is a wide range of events that the chamber believes can be safely enjoyed by the public.
The two key events will go off at dusk. Kinney said the chamber handed out approximately 500 pumpkins for residents to carve and return. The competition is always fierce with some elaborate carvings. The wood was loaded on the boom piers in the Androscoggin River several weeks ago and the bonfires are ready to be lit at dusk along with the pumpkins.
The day will kick off at 9 a.m. with registration for the Zombie Poker Run. The event is open to ATVs, Jeeps and regular motor vehicles. Kinney said there are 12 stops with five required for a poker hand. She said prizes are awarded for the first, second, third and worst hands and best use of the theme. The event is sponsored by MOMS Jericho and MOMS North Country PowerSports.
The food vendors will operate from 3-9 p.m. This year, RiverFire will use the entire area between the park and the 12th Street Bridge to provide social distancing. There will be about a dozen food concessions offering a wide variety of fair food. There will also be craft booths and an exhibition of work by Northwoods Chainsaw Sculptures.
Kinney noted that many small businesses that work the event have planned and prepared for Saturday for weeks and said she hopes people will come and support the vendors.
Performing on the stage from 6-9 p.m. will be the Maine band, “Something Stupid,” specializing in cover songs and comedy.
Helicopter rides will still be offered and the late foliage this year will provide some dramatic views of the river and city.
The RiverFire 5K Run/Walk has been converted to a virtual event. It serves as the major fundraising event for Response — A Domestic & Sexual Violence Support Center. Runners who registered for the event can pick out their route and run it. The event can be done in phases or by walking or running.
Kinney said the chamber is strongly encouraging all who attend RiverFire to wear masks and social distance. She said attendees should regularly check the chamber’s RiverFire page on Facebook for any additional changes.
