CAMBRIDGE — “This bathhouse probably has the best view of any in our whole country,” said Commissioner Sarah Stewart of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources during a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 15, at Lake Umbagog State Park.
The ceremony officially marked the completion of the new two-story structure overlooking the 7,850-acre shallow lake rimmed by forested mountains.
COVID-19 distancing and mask requirements prevented the state from marking the occasion in 2020 when the bathhouse was first opened to public use in the state-owned campground off Route 26.
The Division of Parks and Recreation calls the handsome shingled building a visitor services building because its facilities include both men’s and women’s toilet rooms, a family bathroom, three showers, a laundry room, and pot-washing and dishwashing area.
In the future, the multi-windowed space available on the ground floor will house the park’s manager’s office as well as a store and possibly a gift shop.
Other site improvements include an RV dump station, a new parking area, upgrades to the marina and improved waterfront campsites.
Construction began in October 2018 and was completed in July 2019 at total cost of $1,335,000.
Earlier efforts had come in over budget, delaying these improvements.
Stewart, who is the mother of three elementary-school-age children, noted that access to clean bathrooms and showers can make the real difference in making a family vacation a success.
Director of Parks and Recreation Phil Bryce was on hand for the occasion as was Park Manager Ann Marie Chaisson of Milan, Regional Parks Supervisor Sandy Young of Pittsburg, and Concord-based Department of Natural and Cultural Resources architect Tom Mansfield.
Bryce recalled his days when he was a James River/Crown Vantage forester, working under chief forester Brad Wyman. A successor to the Brown Company sold a total of 1,360 acres of its forest lands plus 13 miles of shorefront to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when the Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge was first being created.
“I was responsible for keeping a $2.6 million check from the U.S. government safe and secure for the night at the home in which my wife and I lived in Milan,” he said.
Refuge manager Paul Casey, who has been in charge of the now-37,000-plus-acre property in New Hampshire and Maine for over 22 years, touted the cooperative relationship that has developed between the federal and state agencies. “We work hand-in-hand,” he said. An additional 1,800 acres in Maine will be added to the Refuge this year, Casey said.
A number of elected officials were on hand: county commissioner Ray Gorman; Coos delegation chairman Robert Theberge of Berlin; Reps. Donald Dostie and Dennis Thompson, both of Coos District 1; and Rep. Suzanne Smith of Grafton District 8, a longtime member of the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee and the State Parks Advisory Committee.
A last-minute unwelcome change in his schedule kept District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney of Wakefield from being on hand, but he was able to tour the bathhouse the previous evening, and his intern read a congratulatory letter he had written.
The Division of Parks and Recreation has owned some acreage on Umbagog since 1966 but, led by the untiring efforts of state Sen. Fred King of Colebrook, bought a campground that had been put up for sale by willing sellers, ready to retire.
King believed that it was very important that the state own its own gateway to the lake, ensuring public access to what he foresaw as a federal property that would almost certainly continue to grow in size.
Today the state Parks Division manages 27 campsites and three cabins at its base camp and the four remote Ellis Cabins plus 33 remote campsites in both N.H. and Maine that are only accessible by boat.
More base campsites could be developed in the future, Bryce said.
The H.L. Turner Group of Concord and the LA Group of Saratoga Springs, N. Y. worked on the design, site engineering and permitting of the several campground improvements.
The Visitor Services Building was designed by Department of Natural and Cultural Resources architect Scott Coruth, who administered the construction project along with the state Division of Public Works.
Ray’s Electric and General Contracting of Berlin built the new low-maintenance structure and also worked on site improvements. Ray’s had previously done worked on building projects at both Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin and Moose Brook State Park in Gorham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.