BERLIN — While redistricting for the state’s two congressional districts and the Executive Council have turned heated, last month, with little fanfare, the Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law newly redrawn voting districts for county commissioners.
The districts for Coos County’s three commissioners were all changed. The city of Berlin will remain in District 1. But instead of sharing the district with Randolph and Shelburne, District 1 will be Berlin and the town of Milan. Randolph becomes part of District 2 and Shelburne was moved into District 3.
The towns of Gorham and Carroll will see the biggest change. Currently, the towns are in District 2 with Jefferson, Whitefield, Dalton and Lancaster — all close to each other. But under the new map, Gorham and Carroll along with Shelburne are now part of District 3 which is based in the northern section of the county.
The new districts will come into play this June when the filing period opens for the fall elections.
Under state statute, county commissioners supervise all county departments and operations and have oversight over all county expenditures. The county delegation approves an annual budget but line-item control rests with the commissioners.
• District 1 currently includes Berlin, Randolph, and Shelburne. Under the new map, the district will consist of Berlin and Milan.
• District 2 currently consists of Carroll, Dalton, Gorham, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield. It will consist of the communities of Carroll, Jefferson, Lancaster, Randolph, Whitefield and Northumberland.
• District 3 currently consists of Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Dixville, Dummer, Errol, Milan, Northumberland, Pittsburg, Stark, Stewartstown, Stratford and Wentworth’s Location. It will now include Carroll, Clarksville, Colebrook, Columbia, Dixville, Dummer, Errol, Gorham, Pittsburg, Shelburne, Stark, Stewartstown, Stratford and Wentworth's Location.
