Ravine House Pool Dredged

RANDOLPH — A flurry of activity was kicked off after projects consultant John Scarinza pointed out at a Randolph selectmen’s meeting on Sept. 14 that the wetlands permit needed to dredge the Ravine House Pool would expire in March 2021.
Taken aback, the board members Michele Cormier, Lauren Bradley and John Turner agreed to send out a bid invitation to be noticed in two local newspapers and on Facebook.
The pool, located in a town-owned wildlife refuge established in the 1960s between Route 2 and Durand Road, was created many years ago by damming up the Moose River downstream of where Cold Brook flows into it.
It first was used as an ice-cutting pond and then later was used as a swimming pool for summer guests who stayed at the Ravine House (hotel) as well as townspeople and summer cottagers.
Cormier reported at the Oct. 12 board meeting that only one bidder had responded to the ad.
The next week both Bradley and Scarinza met with representatives of the Couture Construction Corp. of Berlin to review the dredging project in detail.
Bradley asked the non-profit Randolph Foundation if they would be willing to help pay for the project as they had the last time it had been dredged.
The Foundation agreed to pay half the cost, according to Foundation president Sarah Eusden Gallop.
At a special selectmen’s meeting held at 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 20 the board voted 3-0 to accept a reduced bid of $35,000.
This price reflects that after they met with Couture at the job site, Bradley and Scarinza worked out ways that costs could be reduced from the original bid.
Couture mobilized its equipment plus a substantial number of concrete barriers to divert the cold waters of the Moose River, so the dredging could proceed.
The soil scooped up in the process was used to fill a slight depression in the field located not far from the small sandy beach, and grass seed was then scattered onto it.
The project was substantially completed by Election Day, well before the wetlands permit expired.
