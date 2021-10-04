BERLIN — Several dozen protesters marched along Pleasant and Main streets last Saturday as part of the Coos County Medical Freedom Fighters parade.
The participants braved rainy weather Saturday morning to spread their message, marching on foot or, riding horses and in cars, trucks and ATVs through downtown Berlin.
The parade was in response to several vaccine mandates passed down recently by North Country Healthcare and the federal government regarding employees at hospitals and nursing homes that accept Medicare/Medicaid and companies with 100 employees or more.
Participants held signs outlining their position, including signs stating, “My body, my choice,” “Coercion is not consent” and “Not anti-vax, anti-mandate.”
The participants started in the parking lot across from Walgreens on Pleasant Street, then marched down Pleasant Street, before marching along Main Street to the corner of Main Street and Mason Street, where protesters stopped and held up signs to passing cars.
In August, North Country Healthcare said all providers, staff, vendors and volunteers should receive COVID-19 vaccinations by Oct. 22.
Following the mandate, the Coos County Medical Freedom Fighters organized protests across from Androscoggin Valley Medical Center at the corner of Hutchins Street and 12th Street as well as other locations to protest the mandate.
