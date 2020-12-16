Presidential Rail Trail bridge in place again

RANDOLPH — A large hydraulic crane slowly swung the 1917 steel railroad bridge on the Presidential Rail Trail back onto its now-repaired abutments shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, just in time for this year’s season.
“It was poetry in motion!” reports Marianne Borowski of Glen, who initiated the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail (xNHAT). “The bridge is solidly in place; we even walked over it. Hooray for Dennis and Laura Thompson and their team from Northern New England Field Services LLC of Stewartstown1.” CCS Constructors LLC of Morrisville, Vt., supplied the crane and its crew.
While the 65,000-pound bridge was dangling on cables over the Israel River, Northern New England Field Services workers used sledgehammers to make small adjustments to the exact placement of the four trapezoidal-shaped steel supports on each of the recently poured concrete-and-rebar abutments atop three courses of granite stones, Borowski explained.
The rails and ties were removed in 1997 on this stretch of what for many years was part of the Boston & Maine Railroad system. The state of New Hampshire bought the railbed, right-of-way and all existing improvements, reserving its rights to restore rail service in the future.
The nearly 20-mile Presidential Rail Trail that runs from Gorham to the Airport-Hazen Road near the Whitefield Airport is now used by motorized off-highway recreational vehicles, cross-country skiers and snowshoers from Dec. 15 on through winter and by strollers, dog-walkers, hikers, bicyclists and equestrians the rest of the year.
District I Supervisor of the N.H. Bureau of Trails, now interim Bureau Chief, Clint Savage said that the Bureau has worked on this project with the Waumbek-Methna Snowmobile Club of Jefferson.
The total cost is approximately $84,400. The bulk of it — $67,000 — is from a Recreational Trails Program grant, and $17,000 from a Moose Plate grant. Both are very competitve programs.
The club will not be able to open its Route 2 clubhouse in the Riverside section of town to the public this winter because of COVID-19.
But its members continue to work on its bridges and trails and they expect a very busy snowmobile season.
After five years of planning, volunteers built a new bridge over the Israel River, replacing the swinging bridge. In its latest newsletter, the club gave special kudos to its longtime Trail Administrator Bruce Cameron, grant writers and organizational gurus Gil and Sherry Finch along with construction leaders Mark Dubois and Mike Kenison.
Volunteers from Waumbek-Methna and the Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club of Gorham also replaced the bridge on the trail that runs between the Lowe’s Store on Route 2 in Randolph south to the rail trail.
Jim Riendeau organized equipment, including twp excavators provided by Pro-Quip in Gorham, trucks from White Mountain Commnications of Randolph and volunteer workers on what turned out to be very snowy and muddy weekend on Oct. 17-18.
Waumbek-Methna is selling its new trails map with updated information and sponsorship ads for $4 at the Old Corner Store in Jefferson, Garneau’s Garage in Twin Mountain, and the Whitefield municipal office, thanks to map coordinator Joyce McGee.
