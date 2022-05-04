BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board approved the site plan for the new Walgreens store to go up on the lot at the corner of Pleasant Street and York Street downtown.
Don Bouchard with Horizons Engineering presented the proposed site plan as well as a demolition plan for the structure that is currently located at the site on behalf of property owners Cocca Development. Cocca owner Anthony Cocca and Bill Shroeder were also present via Zoom to participate in the presentation.
Bouchard said that most of the current site, including the building and parking lot paving would be removed and that developers would locate the existing water and sewer connections in order to connect the new structure, which will be placed more in the center of the lot to allow for the new Walgreens to have a drive-through for pharmacy pick up.
Bouchard said the main entrance to the lot will be on the York Street side, but an entrance will also be maintained on the Pleasant Street side. Bouchard said the current proposal includes additional green space plantings per several requests from planning board members. The site will also maintain equal or better stormwater runoff than the current setup on the lot. The trash dumpster will remain in the same location at the back corner of the lot. There will also be plantings and handicapped spaces in the front of the building.
The plans also call for a sidewalk from Pleasant Street to the front door of the proposed Walgreens as that was an item mentioned previously during the preliminary site plan review.
Planning Board Member Jeffrey Quackenbush again reiterated his dislike of the parking set up on the lot. He qualified his statements by saying that he is very supportive of having Walgreens in town and noted that he thought the current plan was better than the preliminary plan presented last month. Quackenbush again noted that there is ample parking on the city’s parking lot right next door as well as other locations in close proximity. He again reiterated his previous complaint at the last meeting that he felt the new Walgreens looked like a strip mall type concept. He said in his opinion there was no need to have 15 parking spots on the lot.
At one point in the meeting, Community Development Director Pam Laflamme noted that the parking proposed is within the framework the city requires. The city’s requirements would require at least 13 parking spaces.
Planning Board Member Tom McCue said that when the city reviews site plans the city does have parking requirements. He said he is concerned about the city going down the path of allowing less parking places than required because there are other spaces available in other parts of the city. He reiterated, as he did at the last planning board meeting, that no one knows how long the city parking lot next door will remain.
No other board members had any issues with the parking, with several commenting that the parking is within city requirements.
Board member Daniel Whittet asked what was going to be done with Walgreen’s current building. Cocca said he does not own that building but that he had reached out to the current owners to see if they might be interested in selling. He said often he will buy buildings such as the current Walgreens structure, as he has other large national clients who he may be able to attract in moving into the building. He said if it could be acquired he could possibly repurpose the building with another tenant.
Board member Lucie Remillard said she liked the building and the design, but suggested putting a crosswalk off of York Street in addition to the crosswalk off of Pleasant Street.
During the discussion city Code Enforcement Officer Michel Salek asked about snow removal and Bouchard said the plan would be to remove snow, but that snow could be temporarily be piled into the green spaces until it could be taken off site.
In response to a question asked by the board, Laflamme said the police department didn’t have any feedback on the proposed Walgreens and that the fire department and code enforcement were reserving the right to comment until formal building plans were submitted.
The board then voted unanimously to approve the site plan. As Quackenbush is an alternate board member he could not formally vote on the proposal.
