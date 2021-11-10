BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the site plan and special use permit for the proposed battery storage facility to be located at 972 Main St. on property owned by Great Lakes Hydro of America LLC.
The proposal had been discussed by the planning board for the last several months and was finally approved Tuesday with several specific conditions.
The conditions include:
• The project shall comply with National Fire Protection Association section 855, which are the standards for the installation of stationary energy storage systems.
• The system shall have a system-wide DC disconnect and the DC disconnect shall be readily accessible and located at least 10 feet from the nearest battery enclosure and co-located with the system-wide AC disconnects.
• The planning board will delegate to the city attorney the negotiation of financial security for a decommissioning plan that shall be submitted and approved by the city’s fire and code departments.
• Slats will be installed in the fencing surrounding the enclosure to screen the property from Heritage Park and other nearby properties.
• The city reserves the right to hire an independent engineer to review test results and require changes to the equipment as part of the permitting process as overseen by the fire and code departments with consultation with Great Lakes Hydro before the hiring of the engineer.
• A catch-all provision that is standard with projects approved by the planning board that any federal, state or local permits that need to be obtained will be copied and placed on file with the planning department.
During a discussion of the proposed conditions, board member Theodore Bosen voiced concerns about leaving the negotiation of financial security for decommissioning to the city’s attorney with no input from the board. He concern was that the bond might not be sufficient if decommissioning of the facility becomes necessary.
Laflamme said the city’s attorney is generally very conservative and that she was sure that the amount negotiated would be more than sufficient.
At a planning board meeting in September, Don Bouchard with Horizons Engineering presented the basic scope of the battery facility.
Bouchard said the project would be for a 14-megawatt battery storage facility to be located on a property located at 972 Main St. The facility is an existing hydro facility and Bouchard said the project would not involve new construction of new power transmission for the project. The project would tie into the existing power grid going through the site.
Bouchard said the project is on an approximately 6-acre parcel, but only 6 percent of the land would be used for the new development. Bouchard said current railroad tracks will be pulled out and a 204.5 by 78.5-foot fenced-in area will be placed in that area.
The project would involve the installation of battery enclosures inside of the fenced-in area, Bouchard said.
Bouchard said the equipment does not exhaust smoke, fumes, gas, dust dirt or fly ash and will meet National Fire Protection Association Code requirements. The project is also not anticipated to produce any odors that are of such intensity and character that would be detrimental to public health.
Bouchard further said the battery enclosures are NFPA-rated and climate-controlled units and therefore do not intend to emit heat or radiation.
Bouchard said the project will not exceed decibel level limitations at the property line. He also said there are no residences within 250 feet of the site.
Bouchard said lighting will be kept at a minimum and will be downward facing. The project is not expected to produce significant amounts of waste. He said the project is in an industrial/business general zone, which allows for storage of raw material, but the project does not intend to store any partially processed or finished materials as a result of creating the battery storage area.
The board also approved the site plan for Timberland Adventures for a 10-cabin campground located off Route 110. Laflamme said preliminary work had been done on the site plan for the property, which started in 2019. The property consists of 10.28 acres on Route 110 and Head Pond Road.
Burke York with York Land Services LLC presented the proposed site plan. He said the property can be reached through a gravel access road on Head Pond Road and consists of a Y-shaped turnaround for use by the Berlin Fire Department. The middle of the campground would consist of a grass island for various recreational activities. The cabins will be 14 by 24 feet and will include a sitting area outside of each cabin.
As there is no city water or sewer at the site. York said the facility will have a private well and septic. The campground is under 100,000 square feet and the woodland surrounding the site will be kept in place. Each cabin will have its own individual lighting.
The project was delayed due to a dispute with an abutting property owner on Head Pond Road, but York said the parties had reached an agreement regarding the dispute on the property.
The board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the site plan subject to the board’s regular catch-all provision that any federal, state or local permits that need to be obtained will be copied and placed on file with the planning department.
