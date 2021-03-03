My name is Peter Nolet, I am a Milan Selectman.
I have had the pleasure of serving our great community for the past 3½ years. I have worked on many projects to keep Milan taxes affordable. Some of my accomplishments thus far include supporting the fire department in purchasing the new jaws of life, an upgrade to the town building generator to keep electrical surges lower, I did the physical work of changing all the town office ceiling tiles to fireproof tiles to get the town building up to code, we also replaced the roof on our municipal building and I was also instrumental in replacing all the light fixtures inside and outside the building to LED lighting.
If I am re-elected on Tuesday, March 9, I have many future projects that I look forward to tackling. A couple of them I would like to do right away are modernizing the fire bay with quick disconnects, air and electrical and looking into trying to lower the town's street lighting electrical bills.
I am always looking for ways to save money for our townspeople.
It has been a privilege to me to be a selectman for the town of Milan. I am hoping to have the opportunity to continue to work with the great people we have in our town offices.
I would appreciate your support on March 9!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.