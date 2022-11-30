BERLIN — At 6:30 p.m. on the night of Nov. 25, except for a few couples and families huddled in storefronts on Main Street, downtown Berlin was deserted and little could be heard other than the sounds of wind and falling rain.
At 7 p.m., when the 28th Parade of Lights parade began, a huge crowd lined both sides of the downtown, the rain had stopped and the wind began to die down.
This year's parade theme was simply "Christmas." The parade had been canceled for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But due to public demand, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce decided to revive it to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.
Paula Kinney of the Chamber said, “The interest was incredible, we had over 30 entries sign up, everything from large floats to individuals walking.”
The parade began with an honor guard from the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, followed by the Berlin Fire and Police Departments and ambulance service.
Honored guests included Miss Tri-County 2023 Jill Mars and Miss Tri-County’s Outstanding Teen 2023 Grace Plecinoga.
Also participating in the parade were: Northeast ATV Rental; Milton Rents; Girl Scout Troop No. 10097; Verizon; Tri-County Transit; Tri-County Community Action programs; Girl Scout Troop No. 61924, Coos County Family Health; Northern Tug & Tow; Nansen Ski Club; White Mountain ATV Rental; Wintergreen, Bank of New Hampshire; St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Romik and Jericho Adventures, MOMS Jericho powersports, Key Club, K-Kids of Berlin and Wintergreen Landscaping.
The Kiwanis float featured Santa and Mrs. Claus and the parade was followed by Gorham Fire and EMS and Shelburne Fire.
A food truck — Better Day Donuts — kept the crowd in hot chocolate and fried doughnuts.
Angel King of Gorham displayed her handmade wreaths in front of Badger Realty.
According to Kinney, the judges had a difficult time making their decisions but in the large float category, first place winner was Romik Developers LLC, second place went to Wintergreen Landscaping LLC and Milton Rents placed third.
The small float division winners were Girl Scout Troop No. 61924 in first place, Tri-County Transit second and Key Club third.
