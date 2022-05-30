BERLIN — Several Berlin residents attended the public hearing on the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget Wednesday evening, but only one resident spoke regarding the budget.
Stewart Light questioned increases in the school district and airport budgets.
Mayor Paul Grenier went through the budget, asking for public comments on each department’s account line items.
Prior to the mayor's presentation, Light stood up to make a procedural point, saying he objected to public employees or union members speaking as part of the public comments in the meeting.
Light said the reason is that their position has already been included in the discussion prior to the budget being presented to the public.
Light said he felt that comments during the public session should be restricted to city taxpayers and business owners.
Grenier said he had consulted with the city’s attorney, and the city does not have the right to restrict any resident’s right to speak at the public hearing and therefore he would not be restricting comments.
As the mayor went through each account for the city’s budget he stopped to see if there was any public comment. Only two items brought about any public comment: the school district’s budget and the airport budget.
Light asked the council why the city is rewarding failure with respect to the school district by increasing the district’s budget. He referenced the district’s low state test scores as his primary example that the district is failing. He said if the district is trying to teach too many things, perhaps the city should reduce the district’s budget to force the district to focus on the important subjects.
Regarding the airport, Light wanted to know why the airports budget nearly tripled. In the current year, the budget is $196,480, for the proposed FY 2023 budget the amount is $549,074.
Grenier said the increase in the budget includes a capital improvement project for fence lighting and signage which is fully funded by a Federal Aviation Administration grant.
Grenier said the airport generally gets money from the FAA every year, but sometimes the city waits to receive larger funds based upon several years grants in order to fund larger projects.
During the budget presentation, Grenier said that the budget as presented represents a tax increase of $3.31 per thousand of assessed property value. He noted however that the city’s current property equalization ratio is 65 percent. As a result of the currently pending statistical evaluation, the equalization rate should increase to closer to 100 percent. Grenier said this should result in a tax decrease of $3 to $5 per thousand once the evaluation is complete.
Grenier also said the budget could further change due to possible passage of HB 1221 dealing with business profits tax. Grenier said this measure could mean more funding would be available to the city.
The budget’s general figures are as follows:
Total general government: FY 2023: $2,273,303, current year: $2,132247.63
Total public safety: FY 2023: $6,895,313, current year: $6,566,256.71
Total housing division: FY 2023: $96,016, current year: $95,955
Total code division: FY 2023: $126,114, current year: $131,774.46
Total public works: FY 2023: $3,138,666, current year: $3,099,669.32
Total community services: FY 2023: $872,947, current year: $822,826.46
Total city debt and capital improvement projects: FY 2023: $1,887,072, current year: $2,681,339
Total school general fund: FY 2023: $21,215,921, current year: $20,348,378.14
County tax total: FY 2023: $2,388,686, current year: $2,261,284
Transfer out total: FY 2023: $69,659, current year: $58,237
Total city general fund: FY 2023: $38,963,697, current year: $38,197,967.72
