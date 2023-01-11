WOODSTOCK — New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Woodstock Fire Chief John McKay and Woodstock Police Chief Kevin Millar announced Tuesday that a woman died as a result of a fire in home at 3 Cedar Court in Woodstock on Sunday, Jan. 8.
The victim was identified as Dorothy Tomasello, age 73, of Woodstock.
The fire occurred at about 12:23 p.m., when witnesses observed smoke coming from the entrance of the mobile home.
They found Tomasello outside of the home suffering from burn injuries. A fast acting neighbor was able to extinguish the bulk of the fire and Woodstock firefighters fully extinguished the fire.
A neighbor assisted Tomasello until Linwood Ambulance arrived on the scene and took over patient care.
Tomasello was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, then transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital via MedFlight, where she later died from her injuries.
The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire determined it to be an accidental fire that started in the kitchen. The neighbor, who assisted Tomasello until emergency personnel arrived, was treated at Littleton Hospital for minor injuries.
Linwood Ambulance, Lincoln Fire and Police Departments and the Campton-Thornton Fire Department assisted in response to the fire.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.
State Fire Marshal Toomey reminds the public, when using supplemental heating sources such as space heaters, make sure you are following the manufacturer’s specifications for clearance, or a minimum of 3 feet from combustible materials, around the appliance.
If you have any questions about fire safety in your homes, contact your local fire department or the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.