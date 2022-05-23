FRANCONIA — The Mount Washington Commission heard a report Friday from Natural Heritage Bureau staff on issues relating to non-native plant species in Mount Washington State Park.
The issue is relevant because the commission is currently working on a master plan for the summit and one of the ongoing issues is the invasion of non-native plant species in the area.
The presentation was made by NHB Director Sabrina Stanwood and senior ecologist/botanist Bill Nichols.
Nichols said the bureau, in partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service and Massachusetts Natural Heritage Bureau, cataloged, inventoried and described non-native plant species in New Hampshire’s alpine tundra based on fieldwork, plant collection records and literature review.
The Presidential Range in New Hampshire has the largest extent of alpine tundra in the eastern United States, according to Nichols.
Nichols said the study discovered that the state’s alpine summits contain the most non-native plant species known worldwide per unit area. This includes 58 non-native species detected at 30 sites since 1874 and includes such hot spots as the Mount Washington State Park vicinity.
Of the 58 non-native species, Nichols said 14 are of high concern based on frequency, abundance and capacity to spread in the state’s alpine regions.
According to Nichols, 11 non-native species were documented before 1900 around summit structures, huts, the Auto Road and the Cog Railway. By 1990, 18 non-natives had been documented while surveys since 1990 added another 40 non-native species.
Nichols said the high number of non-native plants in the state’s alpine region relates most to the long history in the region of disturbance and recreation.
Nichols said one of the non-native plants that has spread widely and appears to be ecologically disruptive is the common dandelion.
Nichols said in 2014 thousands of dandelions were discovered in small natural snowbank meadows and numerous other sites around Mount Washington.
At that time, the U.S. Forestry Service initiated a rapid-response program to remove the dandelions from the mountain. Nichols provided a chart showing how successful the removal program had been, noting that the total weight of dandelions removed in 2015 was nearly 60 pounds, which was reduced to around 12 pounds in 2016, eight in 2017 and continuing to be reduced up to the present.
As the dandelions were removed, the area affected by dandelions dramatically decreased as well.
Nichols reiterated that dandelions are but one of the 14 non-native species of high concern. The reason these species are of high concern, he said, is because they can outcompete native species for resources and result in the potential loss of native species, of which the area’s ecosystem supports two rare animals and 27 rare plant species, two plants of which are globally rare including White Mountain avens and wavy blue grass.
During the presentation, Ryan Presby with the Cog Railway asked how long dandelions have been at Mount Washington and how long would they need to be there to be considered native. Nichols said dandelions would never be considered native, but Ryan Presby and Wayne Presby both referenced news stories from the late 19th and early 20th century that mentioned dandelions on the summit of Mount Washington and their use for food and other purposes. They suggested that dandelions have been up there for longer than anyone might have been aware. Wayne Presby also suggested that the growth and spread of dandelions might be due to people not picking them as frequently anymore for use as food.
As far as how these non-native plants find their way to the summit, Nichols said the most likely pathways would be through motor vehicles; fill and other materials associated with the upkeep of the Auto Road, Cog Railway, huts connected to the Appalachian Mountain Club and the state park; and seeds on footwear from tourists and hikers. This led to discussions regarding possibly having boot brushes at trailheads as a potential pool to reduce the number of seeds being brought into the park.
Seeds arriving on footwear brought about more discussion than any of the other conduits as Presby and Howie Wemyss of the Mt. Washington Auto Road said the Cog and the Auto Road bring up around 100,000 visitors a year each, while the number of people hiking to the summit is estimated to be around 300,000, although the commission members admitted precise figures on hikers were not readily available.
Nichols suggested several methods for addressing the issues relating to invasive species on Mount Washington, specifically to integrate global, regional and local scale considerations. On the global scale this would include information sharing about species of highest concern globally in alpine and polar systems, regionally work would need to be done to prevent the spread of high-risk non-natives from regional lowland species pools into alpine areas and locally would include actions to minimize the spread of high risk-species from disturbed areas to undisturbed sites.
Stanwood said one of the recurring themes with respect to these issues has been education and how the department can better educate people that they are at a botanical destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.