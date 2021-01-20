GORHAM — Bronson Paradis began working at Gorham Town Hall on Monday, Jan. 11, as the new hired fiscal assistant in the town's two-person finance department.
Sue Bolash, who will retire later this month, is teaching Paradis the basics of the job.
Born in Berlin, Paradis moved with his family to start first grade at Ed Fenn and graduated in 2016 from Gorham Middle/High School.
A business administration major, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in May 2020.
Paradis worked for eight months as the Berlin Department of Public Works administrative clerk.
During the summer of 2019 he was an intern at the Gorham Paper & Tissue Company.
(EDITH TUCKER PHOTO)
