ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who gave their lives serving their country in the U.S. Armed Forces. The federal holiday is officially observed on the last Monday in May.
Legend has it that May was chosen for Memorial day because flowers would be blooming across the country that citizens could pick to decorate the graves of their fallen veterans.
Members of local military service organizations will visit the cemeteries and monuments over the Memorial Day weekend to honor their fallen comrades.
For those able to join them in mourning those local residents who made the ultimate sacrifice, the dates and times are listed below. Times are approximate and may vary depending on weather.
Sunday, May 29
The Gorham American Legion Post 82 members will meet at the post at 7:30 a.m. at Post 82, located at 6 Androscoggin St. in Gorham, and depart at 8:15 a.m. The honor guard will make the following stops for observances:
8:20 a.m. at the Shelburne monument on Route 2.
8:30 a.m. at the Peabody River Bridge on Route 2.
8:45 a.m. at Promenade Street Cemetery in Gorham.
9 a.m. at Holy Family Cemetery on Church Street in Gorham.
9:10 a.m. at Evans Cemetery on Main Street in Gorham.
9:30 a.m. at Lary Cemetery on Main Street in Gorham behind Irving.
10 a.m. at Randolph Monument on Durand Road near the Randolph Town Hall.
10:30 a.m. Break at Post 82.
11 a.m. at the Veterans monument at the Gorham Town Common.
12 p.m. Return to Post 82
Monday, May 30
White Mountain Veterans Council will muster at 8 a.m. at the Berlin VFW at 1107 Main St., Berlin, and at 8:15 a.m. the motorcade will depart with the following stops for observances:
8:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Cates Hill Road.
8:55 a.m. at Milan Village.
9:20 a.m. at the Dummer Town Hall.
10 a.m. at the Old City Cemetery on Hutchins Street in Berlin.
10:10 a.m. at the New City Cemetery on Hutchins Street in Berlin.
10:20 a.m. at St. Anne and St. Kieran Cemeteries on Hutchins Street in Berlin.
10:30 a.m. Break at VFW.
10:55 a.m. at Vietnam Veterans Park on Cole Street in Berlin.
11:05 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Berlin Police Station.
11:20 a.m. at the World War I Memorial on Mt. Forist Street in Berlin.
11:35 a.m. at Veterans Park on Glen Avenue in Berlin.
11:50 a.m. at Berlin Veterans Memorial Bridge on 12th Street in Berlin.
